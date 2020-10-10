Finkenauer on biofuels: ‘There’s plenty more to do’

First District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-IA, toured Absolute Energy LLC, in rural St. Ansgar, on Oct. 9 to talk shop with the biofuel producers.

Her visit coincidentally overlapped U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue’s trip to the state to spotlight recently signed legislation which reverses course on years-long policies put into place by the Trump administration which gave favor to oil refineries over biodiesel producers.

The bill provides resources for the development of infrastructure to expand the use of E15 gas across the country and eliminates future issuances of stop-gap waivers. The change should give corn growers and bioenergy producers some much-needed breathing room amid a period of financial strain put on the ethanol industry by past policies.

Finkenauer said she’s part of a bicameral and bipartisan group pursuing an investigation with the Government Accountability Office into the practices of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump administration to determine why the previous biofuel policies, which she said defied the laws as they were written, were able to be enacted in the first place.