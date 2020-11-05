Finkenauer concedes as AP officially calls race for Hinson

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer conceded her seat to state Rep. Ashley Hinson on Wednesday afternoon in a close race in Iowa's First District.
Finkenauer's campaign sent a statement just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, noting she called Hinson to concede.
Despite a vote differential of more than 10,000 Tuesday night, according to the Iowa Secretary of State, Finkenauer's campaign noted late Tuesday they were waiting for more results to come in.
The Associated Press called the race in Hinson's favor Wednesday morning.
Cerro Gordo County Recorder results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Larry Wentz (R)
|9,645
|43.37
|AnnMarie Legler (D)
|12,550
|56.43
|Write-in
|43
|0.0019
North Iowa Senate District 26 election results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,661 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 100%
|Waylon Brown (R)
|7,341
|65.36
|Deb Scharper (D)
|3,769
|34.59
|Write-in
|7
|0.05
Hancock County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,661 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 100%
|Jerry J. Tlach (R)
|3,431
|59.37
|Donny Schleusner
|2,334
|40.39
|Write-in
|22
|0.24
Winnebago County Sheriff
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|5,482
|Michael E. Droessler (R)
|2,600
|45%
|Steve V. Hepperly (D)
|3,239
|55%
Winnebago County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|2,029
|Susan L. Smith (R)
|1,065
|52%
|Steven E. Peterson (D)
|615
|30%
|Dan Kirschbaum
|286
|14%
|Gary J. Nelson
|60
|3%
U.S. Senate results, Cerro Gordo County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|11,334
|48%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|11,533
|49%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|430
|2%
|Suzanne Herzogg
|211
|1%
|Write-in
|16
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Floyd County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,179
|52%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|3,494
|44%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|187
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|98
|1%
|Write-in
|8
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Franklin County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,179
|52%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|3,494
|44%
|Rick Stewart
|187
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|98
|1%
|Write-in
|8
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Hancock County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,001
|66%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|1,879
|31%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|130
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|60
|1%
|Write-in
|5
|.1%
U.S. Senate results, Mitchell County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|3,336
|58%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|2,278
|39%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|122
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|49
|1%
|Write-in
|0
|0%
U.S. Senate results, Winnebago County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|3,322
|56%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|2,348
|40%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|153
|3%
|Suzanne Herzog
|71
|1%
|Write-in
|4
|.1%
U.S. Senate results, Worth County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|2,420
|55%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|1,799
|41%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|98
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|46
|1%
|Write-in
|5
|0.1%
U.S. House District 4 results, Cerro Gordo County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|3,536
|61%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|2,201
|38%
|Write-in
|15
|.3%
U.S. House District 4 results, Floyd County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|4,476
|58%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|3,240
|42%
|Write-in
|13
|0.2%
U.S. House District 4 results, Hancock County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|4,132
|70%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|1,771
|30%
|Write-in
|10
|0.1%
U.S. House District 4 results, Winnebago County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|3,536
|61%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|2,201
|38%
|Write-in
|15
|0.3%
Missed out on elections action last night? Check out the state and local stories you might've missed:
"While it's important to review all available election data and ensure every vote is counted, I respect our democratic process and the will of the voters," Finkenauer said in a prepared statement.
"I love our state and our country, and I still believe in the promise of a democracy that represents and serves the interests of its constituents," she continued. "We must never give up hope that we can be an Iowa and a country defined by compassion, empathy, grit and determination to get things done."
Hinson, the Republican challenger, won 211,573 votes to Finkenauer's 200,814 votes, with all 20 counties in the First District reporting, according to the secretary of state. That's a difference of 10,759 votes.
The three most populous counties in the district -- Black Hawk, Dubuque and Linn -- went for Finkenauer, but not by high enough margins to make up for lopsided Hinson wins in many of the smaller counties.
Finkenauer noted it had been "an honor and a privilege" to serve in the U.S. House for the last two years, and she planned to help Hinson with the transition.
She also said she wouldn't be cooling her heels in her final months in office, noting that "much work remains."
And that mandate, Grassley said, is to stay on the path Republicans have forged over the past four years.
"I am committed to delivering for the people of the First District and the state of Iowa," she noted. "The pandemic continues. Derecho recovery goes on. We have work to do, and I intend to do it."
The Iowa Democratic Party praised Finkenauer in a statement after her concession Wednesday.
"Abby Finkenauer is a trailblazer and proven leader who fought tirelessly for Iowans in the First District," chairperson Mark Smith said in a statement. "Although the outcome of the election was not what we had hoped, I know that this is just the beginning of Abby's work for families across our state.
"The mission to create a brighter future for Iowans continues, and I am confident that Abby will be a crucial part of it."
Hinson thanked Finkenauer in remarks live on her Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, after Finkenauer conceded but before the presidential race was called.
ICYMI: North Iowa Election Day stories from the Globe Gazette
Missed out on elections action last night? Check out the state and local stories you might've missed:
Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here, according to state results as of late Tuesday evening.
SIOUX CITY – Randy Feenstra won the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat as Tuesday marked the end of a month of voting, as he defeated J.D. S…
On Election Day, our reporters are bringing you the latest coverage from around North Iowa.
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, as of 11:45 p.m., AnnMarie Legler has defeated Larry Wentz III in the Cerro Gordo County Recorder's race by…
It appears Republicans will retain unfettered control of the writing of Iowa’s state laws for at least two more years.
In Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties, Republican Sen. Waylon Brown won the Iowa Senate District 26 race over Democrat Deb Scharper just under a 2-to-1 margin.
The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors will see four new members in January, as the represented districts expanded from three to five and th…
With 10 of 10 precincts reporting, Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach has defeated challenger Donny Schleusner to serve another four-year term.
Steve Hepperly has unofficially won the Winnebago County Sheriff race by a slim margin. Susan Smith has unofficially won the Winnebago County Supervisor race as well.
CEDAR RAPIDS – It was a challenging campaign, Ashley Hinson said about her Iowa 1st District U.S. House race that ended in victory, but not ju…
"We had a good chat about what Congress is going to be like," Hinson said. "There are a lot of constituent challenges because of the derecho that are in process right now, so we're going to be working together -- my team and her team -- to make sure that Iowans are best served in this transition."
As her husband and two young sons stood beside her, Hinson noted she would begin a weekly press call, similar to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and was potentially interested in the House committees of budget and transportation.
"I'm going to work hard every day to be an accessible representative who listens, who does their due diligence on all the issues and still plays Mom sometimes back here at home," Hinson said.
Election Day throughout North Iowa
Election Day 1
Election Day 2
Election Day 3
Election Day 4
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Election Day 5
Election Day 6
Election Day 7
2020 curbside voting
garner polling place.jpg
Voter voices 2: North Iowa Election Day 2020
kanawha voting.jpg
Election Day 2020 voter check-in
Voter voices: North Iowa election 2020 first-time voter interview
Melynda and Brandon McKelvey voted in person at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. It's Brandon's (who is 19) first time voting. @globegazette #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/M6lCn6LJXl— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
polling places.jpg
Voter voices 3: North Iowa Election Day 2020
north iowa election day 2020
polling place plastic curtain
polling place pens
Election 2020 poll watcher interview
Dem poll observer Mel, of Ventura, is an out-of-work substitute teacher who lost her adult son in March (not COVID). She has been involved with campaigning + will canvass ballots later today. She said it keeps her busy and gives her a sense of pride. #Election2020 @globegazette pic.twitter.com/jQo2lYhJnS— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
cg dem.jpg
Voting at Osage Public Library.jpg
cg gop.jpg
garner polling place 2.jpg
courthouse election day.jpg
Trump flag near Cerro Gordo courthouse
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Out talking to some voters. Here’s Mike and Kira Graf talking about why they think it’s important to vote. #ElectionDay #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/qFiT2BrsUn— Gunnar Davis (@Gunnar57Davis) November 4, 2020
ashley voting selfie
election 2020 polling place
Hancock County polling place
kanawha polling place.jpg
kanawha polling place 2.jpg
Jamie Sledd OSAGE.jpg
Max Drebenstedt, Joe Halverson Morgan Dostal.JPG
Blake Christopher, Debbie Bartleson.JPG
Andrew Montgomery, Erica and Audwin Lawson Vote (2).JPG
Cerro Gordo voted sticker
highland polling place.jpg
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.