After obtaining her LPN training in 1960, Nadine Mork spent 5 years working on the neurosurgery floor at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, and then two years at Faith Home in Osage.
But when it came to working at the Osage Medical Clinic – now Mitchell County Regional Health Center – Mork found her real work home.
And she proved just that, by staying in the spot for 50 years. Yes, we said 50.
On Friday, Mork, 78, was honored with an open house at the center.
“I’m going to miss my patients, and my co-workers,” she said earlier in the week. She added that she did not leave earlier because “well, it was fun – so why not work?”
She knew since her high school days that she wanted to be a nurse. A particularly serious flu was making the rounds during her senior year at St. Mary’s High School in New Haven. Both her mother and sister “were really sick. I was up and tending to them and I can remember thinking, ‘You know, I think I’d like to do this as a career.’”
She headed to the LPN program in Rochester. It wasn’t long before she became homesick for her parents, Robert and Vivian Mork.
“I still have the card my grandmother (Nellie Brunner) sent me, encouraging me to stay in the program,” she said with a chuckle.
After she graduated, she found working in Rochester interesting, but “I really just wanted to come home; I always wanted to be a homebody.” She returned to her family’s home and remains there to this day.
She found the work at the clinic fulfilling. She worked with Dr. Richard Boeke and Mark Waitek and for the past 26 years has worked with Dr. Mark Haganman.
“I was fortunate to have very good bosses to work for – and not everyone is that fortunate,” she said.
The major change in her career came with the advent of the computer, she said.
“That was a big challenge,” she said. “Learning the programs—that was hard for me. I really struggled, but I was finally able to work on them.”
A required increase in documentation in records also changed the life of nurses, but at its core, nursing remains taking care of patients in the best way you know how.
“I enjoyed serving people, helping people, forming friendships and making connections with families,” she said. “You get attached.”
Retirement will keep her mostly at home, she said.
“I’m not a traveler; I like to fish, but not seven hours ‘up north.’ I fish around here,” she said. “I love taking care of my yard; I take pride in that.” She also takes in University of Northern Iowa wrestling. Her nephew, Doug Schwab –an Olympic wrestler and three-time All-American – is the team’s coach.
“I always keep track of how UNI is doing,” she said. “I’ll take in some of that, too.”
