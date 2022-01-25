Fertilizer workshops to be held in Nashua and Riceville

Farmers wishing to maximize the profits from their fertilizer dollars can attend one of 15 in-person workshops or a virtual workshop hosted by Iowa State University.

According to the press release, the workshop series, called Soil Testing Interpretations and Recommendations: Maximizing Return on Investment, will be held in February and March. This series will address the profitable management of soil fertility in Iowa, as conditions continue to change with increased fertilizer input costs and a rising demand for nutrients from higher-yielding crops.

“These workshops will lead farmers through the basics of soil testing, analytical tests, calculating crop nutrient removal, understanding return on investment from fertilizer applications, how crop response correlates to soil test levels and what is known about crop response to micronutrients,” said Josh Michel, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The workshops are designed to help farmers understand their current soil nutrient situation, the amount their crops are using in a growing season and what needs to be added.

“While many decisions have already been made for the 2022 growing season,” said Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, "fertility decisions will continue to evolve with changes in fertilizer prices and land tenure.”

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is $40, which includes publications, copies of presentations, and any refreshments or meal (if provided for in-person meetings). Registrants should contact the applicable extension office to register for the workshop they plan to attend. Registration fees for in-person workshops may be paid in advance or the day of the program.

One of these workshops runs from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Borlaug Learning Center near Nashua. Call Floyd County at 641-228-1453 to register by Thursday, Feb. 3.

Another workshop will be held from 1-4 p.m. on March 2 at the library in Riceville. Call 563-547-3001 to register by Feb. 23.

A virtual, statewide option is being offered via Zoom as well. This is a four-part series from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m., Feb. 22-25. Registration is $40. To register, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Kossuth County office at 515-295-2469 or go to https://go.iastate.edu/DJLJVN to register online.

Participants who register and pay the registration fee by Tuesday, Feb. 15 will receive a mailed copy of supporting materials for the program prior to Feb. 22. Participants who register, but whose payment is received after Feb. 15, will receive electronic copies of the supporting materials.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0