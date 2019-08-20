Have you ever thought about where your food comes from?
Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Mitchell Co. 4-H program held Fed By Farms, a summer day camp for youth in second and third grades. The camp was held on June 20, at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.
The youth learned what it takes to raise livestock, listened to guest speakers from within their community, and discovered a variety of products and by-products that come from animals.
Twelve youth explored the ins and outs of livestock farming: Evan Bremer, Madalyn Cooper, Harper DeMaris, Ben Gerdman, Kaycee Kominek, Robert Marks, Nolan Martin, Kiersten McRoberts, Liam Meitner, Toby Newton, Kaylee Schwarck, and Aaron Tichy.
Guest speakers included a video chat with Lucas Johanns, son of Joe and Ann Johanns, about their family’s beef operation; Olivia Logue, Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Coordinator, delivered a sheep and explained why it is important to identify each animal; the Brandon Meitner family presented their show pigs and shared how they take care of their pigs and get them ready for the fair; Ashlie Kolbet, Osage veterinarian, demonstrated what veterinarians do and how to caren for animals; and Garrett Meitner, a senior 4-H member, brought his chickens and reviewed the life cycle of a chicken. Lastly, the youth learned about and celebrated the dairy industry by making homemade ice cream.
The day camp was organized and led by Susan Ringhofer, Clover Kids Educator. Olivia Logue, Darla Olson, County Director and Gabby Schwarting, ISU Extension and Outreach Summer Intern assisted with the day camp. Garrett Meitner, a youth leader from the 4-H County Council, volunteered to help.
