Favorite Christmas Memory - Ms. Schroeder (5th grade) - Osage

My favorite memory is when my mom and I would make homemade fudge. My favorite was the peanut butter flavor. My mom’s favorite was the rootbeer flavor. My dad’s was the chocolate. My brothers was the bubble gum flavor. I was four at the time. We also made caramel.

Lundyn Ashcraft

***

I have a lot of Christmas memories, but I have one I like the most. Last year, my uncle put my cousins present in a wood box. It was really funny. He had to use a screwdriver to open it. It took awhile for him to open it. Then when he opened it. We had already gone on to the next person. Now you know my favorite Christmas memory.

Seger Brandau

***

I have many favorite memories, but one of my top favorites is at my grandmas. There is a fun story my great grandma would read when we would all have gifts and then pass them to the right or to the left when she said left or right. The gift you have at the end is your present! There are many relatives at my grandmas when we go for Christmas. It was so fun! My brother, Keagen, always got the present he wanted! It is one of the best Christmas memories I have ever had!

Ashtyn Cordes

***

I have a lot of Christmas memories. My favorite memory was last year in 2020. My dad showed me a cool Pokemon card. Santa got that Pokemon card for me. It is my favorite pokemon card I have. There was a little box that came with the Pokemon card. I’m pretty sure there were a bunch of Pokemon card in the box. I got a token too it was Garchomp. That was my best Christmas memory ever.

Damien Cornwell

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is when I do a saran wrap ball every year. How you play the game is there is a big saran wrap ball that has prizes in it.You try to unravel it as fast as you can. At the start, you have to roll a dice to see how much time you have then you have to put on oven mitts and start to try to unravel the giant ball. There is candy and money and other stuff within the ball. I do this with my family and family friends. I hope that we can do this game this year with my family.

Ben Gerdman

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I got an ipad. I woke up and looked under the tree. My mom said I could open one present. I opened one and it was heavy. I started unwrapping it, and I wondered what could it be. It was an ipad 12. I was so so excited when I first saw it. That whole day and week I played on it. I got new games and one of my favorite games is Madden 21.

Kellen Hanke

***

One Christmas day, my mom, dad, and I were at my mom and Dad’s Christmas for both sides. My Dad’s side was first. We went on the 21st, and my mom’s side on the 25th. I got some clothes which were Fortnite. On my Dad’s side I got a Fortnite pistol. That is my Christmas memories.

Anthony Hartson

***

I have many Christmas memories, but one of my favorites is every year our cousins do a Secret Santa. Each of us receive a name of one of our 13 cousins. Whose ever name you have, you get them a present. You don’t know who has you. Everyone meets up at Christmas and we give our presents! It is always super fun! That is one of my favorite Christmas traditions!

Brynnlie Havig

***

I have lots of Christmas memories, but my favorite one is when I was in second grade. I got tickets to Orlando, Florida. First my grandma, grandpa, and my aunt got on the plane and in seven hours we were in Florida. We got a rental car to go to the hotel. The hotel was huge! It had an outdor pool with a waterfall and a hot tub, and inside we shopped at the gift store. The next day we went to Disney World, then we got to go on a few rides. Some of the rides were scary and some were not.

Aubrey Hocken

***

I got a dog for Christmas and my dad and mom named it Coco. I also got pajamas that said “Mr. Cool.” I also had pajamas that said “baby yoda wanted." My mom got me a phone. I also got a lime bike for christmas. I had fun with my family and my sister got a hot pink bike.

Ricky Hughes

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I got to set up my Christmas tree with my best friend. I was so happy that I got to share with her what all the Christmas ornaments meant to me, and what the story was behind all of the ornaments. After we finished decorating the Christmas tree, we went down stairs, and wrapped presents for my dog and mom. That was my favorite Christmas memory.

Brooke Irvin

***

I have lots of Christmas memories this is one of them. One year on my mom’s side we had a ball with stuff in and wrapped in plastic wrap. It was fun trying to get the stuff in it. I hope we do it again!

Kylie Johnson

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when my dad came to my house and surprised me. I will never forget how fun it was to see him. I wish he could have stayed longer, but he had to go. I send him letters still. My dad had a pet snake that I really liked. Another one of my favorite Christmas memories is when my family and I give to those in need during the holiday season. These are two of my favorite Christmas memories.

Walter Kerrick

***

My favorite Christmas memory was in 2019. On Christmas Eve, there was a lamb born, and he was so cute. Then we tried to stayed up all night long waiting for Santa to come, but we fell asleep. On Christmas morning, we rushed outside to see the baby lamb. Next, we opened presents and my grandparents came, and we ate a Christmas dinner with pretzel salad. It was the best Christmas ever!

Lily Kolbet

***

I have many different Christmas memories, but my favorite memory is getting my new dog. It was 2020 and my brothers and I were just finishing opening our last presents when my dad suddenly said, “Do you guys want a dog?” We all, of course, said, “Yes!” We went to go get her in January. My dad and I went to my uncle’s small farm to pick her up. When we got in the car I said, “We should name her Penny.” When we got home, my family all loved the name Penny, and said that we should keep the name. To this day, Penny is our most beloved family dog.

Claire Machin

***

All my Christmas memories were good, but the one I liked the most was when I got my Nintendo Switch. On Christmas Eve, I was so excited for Christmas because I knew I was getting something big. That night I went straight to sleep When I woke up, I got dressed and ran straight downstairs to the Christmas tree, but my mom said we had to eat before we opened any presents. “Finally!” I said jumping from my seat at the table, I turned on the Christmas tree lights. My brother and I were the first ones to open our presents. I got a Nintendo Switch! That day I played and played. That was the day I got my Nintendo Switch.

Nolan Martin

***

I had the best Christmas ever when I got a phone and a Harry Potter wand. My cousins, aunt, uncle, and grandma came over to my house. There was a lot of good food. My favorite was the pasta salad. This was my 3rd grade Christmas.

Kenny Mayberry

***

My favorite Christmas memory is at my Grandma and Grandpa’s house. When my whole family sits around the Christmas tree. My Grandma hands everyone their presents then we open them one by one. It takes a while, but it is very fun. My parents get presents too. This is my favorite Christmas tradition, and I can’t wait for this year.

Syenna Muller

***

I have lots of Christmas memories, but this is my first memory. First off, my sister, my mom, and I wear matching pjs to bed on Christmas Eve. We also have amazing food at the Milton Christmas. My favorite memory with my dad is spending Christmas Eve with my dad’s family until 9:00. We also have pretty good food there. My favorite present I ever got was waking up in my new house on Christmas morning in 2020. Also I enjoy hunting with my dad every December.

Toby Newton

***

My favorite Christmas memories is that when I wake up in the morning and have waffles for breakfast and have eggnog. Then after we eat breakfeast we go to the Christmas tree and we open presents. After that we play Monopoly which gets banned every year. Next we watch the Polar Express. After the movie we play with our Christmas toys. Next we visit my Grandpa. It is always the best time of the year!

Charlie O’Malley

***

One of my favorite memories is the Christmas of 2020. My aunt, uncle, brothers, sister, mom, dad and I were all there. The night before Christmas we read this book as a tradition. Christmas eve we open one present each too. The reason why I liked this Christmas so much is because that Christmas morning I got a switch light! It was gray and brand new. I also got two games with it they were Mario Cart 8 deluxe and Zelda breath of the wild. My brother also got one too. That morning my mom made us hot chocolate and cinnamon rolls.

Brennon Schoonover

***

I have many Christmas memories. One of my favorite memories is the time I got a sled from my dad. Anther of my favorite memories is when I got a remote control snowmobile from my mom. I have one more Christmas memory is when I got a new video game and it was called Ghost recon breakpoint and from my moms boyfriend.

Gavin Seitz

***

One of my best Christmas memories is at my mom’s, getting my Nintendo Switch and downloading cool games like Rocket League and many other games. At my dad’s, I got a Caftman toolbox and an engine for my motorcycle. Those are my favorite Christmas memories.

Tyson Smolik

***

My favorite memories of Christmas are hanging out with my family. I have spent a lot of time with dad’s family for Christmas, but now I have moved to, and I am excited to spend time with my moms family for Christmas. But my dads side of the family is far away now, but we might be able to still go to my dads side of my family on Christmas Eve or day. But I still remember some of the toys I got from my family last Christmas like a snow globe and more stuff.

Lillianna White

