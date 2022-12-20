Favorite Christmas Memory - Ms. Schroeder (5th grade) - Osage

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is making cookies with my grandma. I have many other Christmas traditions and memories but this is one of them that is special to me. We usually have Santa, deer, and angels to decorate with frosting and sprinkles. This is one of my favorite memories but I have more.

Graham

***

My favorite Christmas memories is when we were at my house. My dad was deployed so we made it special for him. First, we made the 12 days of Christmas for him. We tried to match the 12 days of Christmas. Next, we made an ornament. It was a picture of me, Tess, Dace, and mom. The ornament was the 12th day gift. He loved it!

Merry Christmas!!!!!

Kate

***

Dear Santa,

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is going to my grandma's house. At my grandma's house we open presents. Then we eat Christmas lunch. Another thing we do is play Bingo. That is one of my many Christmas memories.

Bryce

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is making cookies with my family and decorating them. We put our love and hard work into the cookies. We try our best to make them look good. Obviously, we try them then we just eat them for the heck of it. I laugh a lot with my family while making and eating the cookies. That's just one of my many Christmas memories.

Maycie

***

One of my favorite traditions is going to Okoboji. I have many others Christmas traditions but this is special to me. We go every year to stay on Christmas. We also eat at the hotel. We open presents on Christmas. Most times we go swimming in the pool. That is my favorite Christmas tradition but I have lots of others with family and friends.

Carsyn

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is when me and my family went to The Wilderness Resort. There are many other fun Christmas memories, but this one is special. When we got the resort we went swimming in a giant swimming pool. There were so many waterslides to go on. We also went on a go cart track. It was so much fun. This is one of my favorite memories, but I have a lot others with friends and family.

Samantha

***

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is when, we go to my grandma's on Christmas Eve. Then we do a Christmas game that we have to roll a dice. And if you get a six you get to take a present or steal a present from someone. Next, when we are done playing the game we get to open the presents. Last, we get to make Christmas cookies. This is one of my favorite Christmas memories. I definitely have a lot more.

Hudson

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is having the Kuennen Christmas at my grandma's house. First, a lot of people come and we eat a lot of food. Next, we play air hockey in the basement and that is where we hang out for most of the time. Then we sometimes stay at a house around the block from my grandma's house. Also, we sometimes bring my dog too. Everyone loves her! Lastly, one of my favorite parts is the veggie tray because I eat all the pickles. That is one of my favorite Christmas memories.

Noah

***

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is going to my grandma's house and staying for the night. First, we eat and play games. Next, we open presents. Finally, all the kids lay down and watch a Christmas movie. In all, I have lots of traditions but this is only one of them.

Derrick

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is spending time with my family. The members of my family are Kenny, Mom, Dad, my uncle, and my grandparents. We always bake cookies with green and red frosting with white sprinkles. One of the cookies was a big tree. After that, we eat them with hot cocoa and watch a Christmas movie like Home Alone. After the movie, we open presents. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.

Tessa

***

I have many Christmas memories but this one is very important to me. In 2019, I got a Lego Titanic. I love it so much, and it only took two days to make. I instantly got to work on it and added as much detail as possible. Now, for the hard part, putting it on my shelf. I was way too short to put it on the shelf but I did it. Now that's one of many memories that I have.

Eion

***

I have many Christmas memories and here are some of my favorites. I love decorating for Christmas with my mother. I also love to watch Christmas movies with my parents and siblings. When it's Christmas Eve, I love when I open presents and eat delicious Christmas food with my family. I enjoy celebrating Christmas with my family. I'm also happy to celebrate Christmas again with my classmates at school. Merry Christmas, everyone!

Isaac

***

One of my favorite memories is when I go up to my Grandma's house in Williamsburg. What we would do there is watch movies and have popcorn. After we were done watching movies we would go play in the backyard. Then, we would go back inside and have hot cocoa. This is one of my many favorite Christmas memories!

Hayden

***

One of my many Christmas memories is this one! First, my family and I always watch a movie, Christmas Vacation. It makes me and my dad laugh the most. After, we eat as much popcorn and ice cream as we want that night! This and many others are my favorite Christmas memories.

Caleb

***

I have lots of Christmas memories so here is a few. One of my favorite Christmas memories is when I went I tied my sled to my Ranger and drove it in my yard. Another favorite Christmas memory was when I went to the golf course in Osage. One Christmas tradition I do every year is going to my grandma's house and playing with my cousins. Have a Merry Christmas!

Abby

***

If I could pick one of my favorite Christmas memories it would be this one time I went sledding. Where I used to live, I had a big hill in my backyard. Almost every year I would go sledding with my siblings and freeze to death. One of the funniest and worst parts was when we would hit into our neighbor's fence. Afterward, we would have hot cocoa. This is one of my favorite Christmas memories, even though I have lots of others too.

Violet

***

One of my favorite memories is kind of like a tradition where my mom's side of the family comes together and celebrates Christmas. What I like about it is all the kids usually play some games around the house like tag and air hockey. We also do a thing where we put all the presents in a bunch and then draw someone's name and then the person gets to pick a present. Another fun thing the kids do is we put the presents meant for kids in a circle and then we pass the gifts. That's one of my favorite traditions that we do.

Gunner

***

I have many Christmas memories that I love, but one sticks out more than others. I really enjoy baking and decorating Christmas cookies with red and green sprinkles. We make different shapes of cookie such as trees, ornaments, and snowmen. My family would go over to my Grandma's house and spend the day making and decorating cookies. We would always eat the cookies after we make then, and they were so good because I made them. I would be so happy after we ate them and it's so fun to be in the kitchen. When I got home I would be so happy. Merry Christmas, everyone!

Jovie

***

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is when I always go to my grandma's on Christmas day. First, we always open presents youngest to oldest. I like that because I am the youngest. Second, my grandma always makes my favorite soup Wild Rice Soup. Third, I also get to see my cousins because I don't see them very often. We normally have sleepovers at each other's houses when Christmas is over. I also have a lot of other Christmas traditions too.

Andie

***

I have a lot of memories, but I have favorite memories too. If my cousins come home from North Carolina, I stay at my grandma's house. If not, I stay home and hang out with my siblings. Also, in Christmas season there is a lot of snow, and I love that. One time, me and my family went to my grandma's house and we brought Ruger, our dog. He was a masterpiece. When he was done playing in the snow, it was so bad, he was covered in snow. It wasn't even funny! We also got to make Christmas ornaments one time, and all I wanted to do was make mine all black, but don't worry, I added decorations. Well those are my favorite memories.

Brooklyn

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is when I have gone sledding. At first, my mom and I were on a sled together. We went so fast! Then, we fell in the creek! It was funny to my sister and stepdad, but not to us. We went home soaked and drank hot cocoa. That was one of my favorite Christmas memories, but I have others with different people.

Gracie