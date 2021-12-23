Favorite Christmas Memory - Mrs. Muller (5th grade) - Osage

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is going to my grandma and grandpas house the weekend before Christmas. Everybody comes, there are so many presents. We always have a wrapping paper fight after opening presents. Once, I got a llama pillow that I now can not sleep without. One of my memories is when I got a huge stuffed animal, my sister, step-sister, and little brother got one too. I got a lamb, my sister got a horse, my step-sister got a pig, and my little brother got a cow.

Lily Callow

***

My favorite Christmas memory is getting my Nintendo Switch. Christmas morning I ran down the stairs of my dad's house and I opened it, and I was so happy that I thought I would cry. It came with Minecraft. I plugged it in. Then I went to my mom`s, and they got me my Nintendo Switch and it also came with Minecraft. Now I’m so happy I got my Nintendo Switch.

Hunter Woods

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I was at my house and I was waiting to open presents. A couple minutes later, someone knocked on the door. My mom went to open it. Then Santa came in. He gave me a blanket, and I told him what I wanted. After I told him what I wanted he left. We played Bingo (which is a family tradition) and we watched a movie. We also had popcorn while we watched it. That was my favorite Christmas memory.

Colton Jensen

***

My favorite Christmas memory at my mom’s house is that we got to cut our

first Christmas tree, and we got to put it on the roof of the car. At my grandparents’ house I get to pass out the presents even if there not mine. Then at my dad’s house, I wake everyone up at the same time. I wake them up and they always try to fall back asleep. But I do not let them because I want to open presents when I wake up. I also like to eat while I am opening my presents. Every year my mom and dad always get to see me because they split the day in half so they see me equally.

Kaycee Kominek

***

My favorite Christmas memory is seeing Christmas lights. My family and I drive around town looking at Christmas lights. There was one house that had a radio station for their lights. I thought it was really cool and fun to look at. Another house had a really big Christmas tree decorated in their yard. I saw white colored and picture lights. That was the best Christmas ever.

Cael Ruehlow

***

One of my favorite Christmas memories is going to see Christmas lights with my family. We stopped and got hot chocolate. We drove through the Christmas lights. There were some Christmas lights that were blinking to the music on the radio. We liked the lights so much we drove around again. I like when I get to spend time with my family.

Cy Krebsbach

***

My favorite Christmas memory is getting my dog for Christmas. My dogs name was Bailey. She was a nice dog to play with in the summer and winter. She is fun to play with in the winter because she would play peekaboo with you in the snow. She is fun to play with in the summer because she runs with you in the field.

Will Hollatz

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I got an RC car that goes 35mph. Christmas morning I woke up early. My family has a rule that you can’t go down stairs before everyone is awake. I opened the present and believe it or not it was an RC car. I immediately started charging the battery. It took 15 minutes to charge and those were the longest 15 minutes in my life. I went outside and my brothers tried to take it away from me until the battery ran out.

Dylan Scott

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my TV. The day started like every Christmas morning in the Crandall house. My siblings and I woke up early and woke up our parents. They always make a special breakfast like french toast or waffles. So when we finished our breakfast we got everything out of our stockings which was mostly candy. Then we moved on to the presents. I opened the 3rd biggest and then moved onto the biggest of them all and to my surprise It was a... TV!

Calin Crandall

***

One of my favorite memories of Christmas is one time my cousin was over and I was up at 6:00 am and so excited to get up, but my mom said to wait. So when it was 8:00am we all went downstairs and there were only 3 presents we opened and they were old toys. I sort of got mad, but not really. It was Christmas and then my mom and step dad brought down the presents and then at 1:00pm we went to my dad’s. When we got there I stepped one step inside and there was my toy I had been wanting for so long. I was so happy to open it so I said bye and gave my mom a kiss and went to open my presents. At the end of the day all I could do was play with my toys. I was so grateful for Christmas because it is a day that you get to spend time with your family and friends.

Zoey Martzahl

***

My favorite Christmas memory was last year. My family came to our house and gave us gifts and talked with us. I got a blanket and other things too. We played with our toys and shared each other's toys too. My favorite gift was a computer that my brother and I got. I got clothes and some money. I am very grateful for everything I got and that I got to spend time with family.

Jayce Moore

***

My favorite Christmas was two years ago. In my stocking I got big gumballs. For presents, I got a hoverboard and a polaroid camera and other stuff. That Christmas I took a ton of pictures. I rode all over my house on my hoverboard. My brother told me I would get sick of it in a couple months and he was right. I got to eat ham and ice cream, not together, but they were both great.

Bailey Hemann

***

My favorite part of Christmas is that I do not have to go to school and I can spend time with family and friends. One of my favorite memories is a skull toy that I got that could make gummies and popsicles. Another great present I got was a german shepherd puppy that I named Ghost. He can play fetch and we have so much fun!

Rogan Cole

***

My favorite Christmas memory was with my mom. I got a dog for Christmas. It was the best gift I ever got. We named her Lady. Another Christmas memory I had with my dad was going to Adventureland Inn. We went with my nana. I got to hang out with all my friends. We also get to swim at the water park and play at the arcade.

Olivia Blackdeer

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my cat Daisy. We were walking to our friend’s house, when we saw a cat in a tree next to our neighbor’s house. Our neighbor is a firefighter, so we figured he could help us get the cat out with a ladder. We knocked on his door, and told him the situation about the cat in the tree, and how we wanted to get it out. I was hoping we could keep it since it’s cold out, and without us it would probably die. After we got it out of the tree I went back home to get cat food and beg my mom to keep her. We fed it and took her back inside, gave her water, showed our mom what she looked like named her Daisy, and kept her for two years.

Andrew Meyer

***

Every Christmas my family wakes up and goes to the Christmas tree and unwraps our presents. Then, my family just hangs out and stuff. After that, at dinner we celebrate my mom’s birthday. We usually eat salad and some sort of stuff. After dinner we eat cake and my mom gets the first piece. My mom always picks a plain small chocolate cake. Last but not least, we obviously sleep because by the time we finish cake it is night time.

Joshua Park

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I was three years old. I loved Thomas the Train so I only wanted Thomas the Train. That night I was dreaming that Santa was coming down the chimney and dropping off the biggest Thomas the Train ever. Then I woke up and my mom was already up. I rubbed my eyes and there was a Thomas the Train track all over the house and there were trains all over the track, and I screamed with joy waking up my dad. Then I screamed, “Thomas, it’s Thomas the Train!” Then I got down on my knees and started to play, ignoring all my other presents. That was the best Christmas ever.

Kellen Taets

***

My favorite Christmas memory is one of my presents. When I woke up in the morning I had muffins for breakfast, then we decorated the Christmas tree a little while more. We opened a few presents before we left to go to our grandma and grandpa’s house, then we opened presents there and ate lunch. When we were done eating lunch we talked for a little while then we got in the car and drove to our other grandma and grandpa’s house and ate supper and opened presents there and spent the night. Depending on the year we spend the night at the other grandma and grandpa’s. So when we got back from our grandma and grandpa’s, we opened the rest of our presents and I opened my stocking and got cat slippers. Then I heard a cat noise and looked for a while, and I was right. Next to a box I opened I saw a cat inside, we have been buddies ever since. We play together and have fun together.

Lauren Adams

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I went to my grandmas. My mom, step dad, little brother Carter and I were getting ready to go to my grandma's house for Christmas. Once we were ready, we got in the car and left. After a short drive we turned to go into St Ansgar and we drove a couple blocks to my grandmas. Once we made it, we got out and went in and saw my cousins. After I saw my cousins I decided to play with them and after a while of playing it was time to open presents. When we went to open the presents I remember getting two cool metal buildable vehicles. One of them was a green tractor. Everyone played with their gifts for a while and then we had to go home.

Blake Reich

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when my family and I were opening our presents. I got a Fitbit, a Lego set, and putty. At my Grandma Elaine’s I got a hoverboard, an American girl doll food truck, and a mermaid tail blanket. At my other Grandma Cindy’s and Grandpa Tom’s house I got two Lego sets, LOL dolls, more putty, and two new pillows. That is my favorite Christmas memory.

Ally Aschenbrenner

***

My favorite Christmas tradition is finding the pickle ornament in the tree on Christmas morning. My parents hide it the day we decorate the tree. My sister and I always try to find it super early. The point of the pickle is to find it first so you can open the first Christmas present on Christmas morning. The thing is if you hide it you have no chance of finding it. I love this tradition because I love to open presents. I can't wait to find the pickle ornament this year.

Maddy Cooper

