Favorite Christmas Memory - Mrs. Muller (5th grade) - Osage

One of my favorite Christmas memories is Christmas 2020. We are going to Montana to see my grandparents Mimi and Papa. They own a cabin on Bridger Bowl, we go up there all the time. It is so fun to go skiing there! Mimi and Papa also own a big apartment like thing, we call it the shop. We go there every summer to see my father’s side of the family.
The cabin is very cozy and the driveway is a ski run! You can just ski down to the cabin when you’re all done skiing. This year we are going to rent a snowmobile and do some epic sledding. Last year we just went on the ski hill to go sledding. We’ve never spent Christmas there, we’ve just gone in February.
Our 5 little cousins that live in Des Moines haven’t been skiing before, the older ones have, but not the younger ones. They have an 8-year-old, James, he’s a daredevil, a 6-year-old, Bridger, he’s named after the Bridger mountains in Montana, a 5-year-old, Luke, he likes to dress up in princess dresses, a 3-year-old, Rachel, she is crazy about one of my other cousins Daniel she likes to tie him in a chair, and then a 1-year-old, Grant, he just learned how to walk. Then there’s the other cousins, Daniel and Ella. They just moved to Bozeman, Montana last year. Daniel is 10 and Ella is 7. Daniel likes to make trouble with my brother Ethan, and Ella hangs out with my little sister Elise and me.
Anna Peterson
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my xbox in 2019. When my dad and my step mom got Beau and I xboxes. I got a xbox1 and Beau got a xbox 1S. On that Christmas Day Beau and I played Xbox with our Dad. We always played apex or fortnite and then we started to play minecraft. On Christmas night we played Xboxes until supper was done.
Bentley Wrage
***
My favorite Christmas memory is spending time with my family. I like when we go to my aunt and uncle's house. I get to see the rest of my family. We all have our own stockings and gifts, and they all get handed out. Then we play games like Christmas Bingo. Then, we go home.
Thomas Lenz
***
My favorite Christmas memory was 2019 Christmas Day when we were opening presents and I got the Vikings whole team of football cards and it was awesome. When we went to my Grandma Wildie’s we played a bingo game to get presents. It was fun. After that we went to my Grandma Beyer’s and we rotated every present. I got some hunting clothes and some clothes. It was really fun getting all of our toys and playing with them. My brother got some hunting clothes too. When we got home I was looking at all of my new football cards.
Landon Huisman
***
My favorite Christmas memory happened in December of 2019. We went over to my aunt’s house and had Christmas on the Sunday before. I got some really cool presents like Vikings stuff and books. On Christmas Eve, I always track Santa with a Santa Tracker app.
My grandma comes over and had supper with us and we watched White Christmas and one of the best things is every Christmas Eve we have ham and many vegetables. After we watched some Christmas specials and opened presents I got some hot wheels and many other things.
That night we went to bed early, like at 9:30. The morning came and I opened presents and got an Echo Dot, more Hot Wheels, Candy, Vikings Football, iTunes Gift Card, Jurassic Park movies, a shirt, and many cool things! I Thank All My Family Members For The Wonderful Christmas Of 2019!
Pierre K. Miller
***
One of my favorite Christmas memories is when I got LED lights for my room! The box was square so I thought about what would be in there. Was it a puzzle?
My brother Jace went first to open his present then mom and dad said, “Autumn it’s your turn to open your present,” My heart went from normal to fast. I was so excited! I had to ask myself what was it? Then at that moment I opened it and I gasped, “You guys got me LED lights!” I got a very warm smile on my face. “Thank you Mom and Dad!” I said. “I am very grateful for this present you guys got me!”
Next my mom and I headed to my room to put up my brand new lights in the box, there was a remote. It was the colors I wanted the lights to be! Jace was the most excited for the lights to be up. My mom did most of the work putting the lights up because it was so sticky that it would take peel of my paint in my room.
So when she finished we figured out where it was going to be plugged in then we plugged them in! I turned them on. They had all of the colors in the rainbow. I will always remember the first color that I turned on was blue!
Autumn Owen
***
One of my favorite Christmas memories is getting my Christmas tree in 2019. I was with my family and my cousins Evan, Graham, Harper, their parents, and their grandparents. There was snow on the ground. We all were looking at the trees when the kids started throwing snow at each other. Then we spotted a big pile of tractor tires so we decided to go and make it our fort. We made lots and lots of snowballs then we packed them in our pockets and grabbed as many as we could carry. Next thing you know we were in war with the adults.
It was so fun. I loved it!
Kenzie Church
***
One of my favorite Christmas memories is the year that I got my BB gun. I had been asking for a BB gun for a whole year. I woke up and it was Christmas Day, I woke up my parents and cousins, then we darted out to the living room. Then we were going through the presents and there was the BB gun.
When I got my BB gun I wanted to shoot it. Then I thought I couldn’t because we were not in the country we were in Des Moines. We figured out how to load it and it was hard because we had to make a paper funnel, but we got it.
Then after we figured out how to load it, you had to pump the bottom a few times but before that you had to get a BB in the chamber. Then we got home and we got to shoot it. We shot it at a few cans and my grandma hit all of her shots.
Madden Howe
***
One of my favorite Christmas memories is when I got an iPad for Christmas. I woke up and went downstairs and Mom and Dad were already up. We ate breakfast. I had been wanting an iPad for a while. We opened presents and my sister and I had gotten iPads from our parents. My sister and I also got iPad cases from our parents.
Izzy Reinardy
***
One of my favorite memories is that I saw my Uncle Josh and Uncle Kyle. I also saw my Aunt Julie and Aunt Teesha. I got to go sledding with my Mom and Dad and my sisters. When it was time to open the presents I was so excited. Then I got Reeces from Santa and I got clothes from my Mom and they were cool. Then we played in the snow. It was so fun that they covered me and I didn’t like it.
Aden Wickham
***
My favorite Christmas memory was when I got my electric scooter on Christmas Day in 2018. My favorite part was when I opened my electric scooter and I couldn't wait to use it outside with my cousin.
Once it was done charging me and my cousin ran outside and started riding it around and it was so fun! When it was time to eat we went back inside. I used my scooter and he used his bike. As soon as we were done we rode back out and we discovered a few tricks we could do but then we had to go home. I decided to leave it there because I was coming tomorrow.
Gavin Swann
***
I have lots of favorite memories from Christmas. One of my memories is when Santa came to my grandma’s house. Another memory is when I saw the reindeer. I also got a tornado maker that came with a book. Santa surprised me with an Xbox 360. When my mom made a dirt cake with gummy worms and chocolate pudding. Lastly, one of my memories was when my mom surprised me with a tablet. I always have a great Christmas. Jayson Hintz
One Christmas Eve my Grandma got me a tablet. I got it and played on it after I opened my other presents. I had my Mom set it up so I could play on it. I got games. I played on it on the way home from grandma’s. When I got home my sisters wanted to play on it. I let them play on it only for a little bit. Then we went to bed. Then I played on it for ten minutes. Also I like to spend time with my family.
Gunner Swenson
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my cheetah cowgirl boots, which I still have. It was also the first Christmas with my step mom. Her and my dad got me the cheetah boots. So it was Christmas morning and all of us kids woke up.
We asked Mom and Dad if we could start opening our presents. They said, “Yes,” so we started opening presents. My older sister Aubry got new boots too, they had gems on them. Then it was my turn to open presents so I started tearing the wrapping paper.
After I got all the wrapping paper off there was a shoe box. I opened it and there were cowgirl boots but they had cheetah print on them. Then I got them out of the box and I tried them on and they fit! I was so happy they were beautiful so I thanked them and I also gave them a big hug.
Laila Rogers
***
One of my favorite Christmas memories was when I ran around the corner of the upstairs hallway and saw my brother standing at the bottom of the stairs with a huge stuffed bear. “Look what Santa got you!” My brother screamed. I ran down the stairs and took the stuffed bear out of my brothers hands and hugged it. I looked to the left and saw piles of gifts for each person. We all sat down and unwrapped all the presents.
After that I went to my dad’s house. Once I got there I unwrapped the gifts and that Christmas I got two huge stuffed bears that I still cuddle to this day. Their names are Mrs. Bear and Mr. Bear. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Aubrey Roths
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when most of my mom’s side of family was at my house because usually they're never there. I got to see my cousins, my aunt, uncle, and brother.
My aunt and uncle probably got me the best presents out of all of my family and I had more presents then my siblings that year, which has never happened before. My favorite part though, was seeing my family and spending time with them.
My uncle also brought fudge that he makes every year, and it's really good! He makes it for every special event and that was probably my favorite dessert out of all the desserts there. Seeing my cousins was also really fun. I like playing with and helping with my littler cousins. That's my favorite Christmas memory.
Jaidyn Harmon
***
We usually go to my aunt’s house for Christmas in Decorah but last year we went to my grandma’s house. It was fun, but my aunt kept trying to get me to take off my coat but I didn’t want to, but I eventually took it off. We had lunch there and also my grandma lives in a place with a ton of other people and she rented a place for us to open presents and hang out.
My cousins were there (not Brielle, Kessah, or Adaya). I’m pretty sure my grandma was the one who got me a fluffy pillow. My cat really likes the fluffy pillow. My brother also got a Charlie Brown snow cone maker!
Isis Beyer
***
One of my favorite Christmas memories is when I got my dog. I woke up and my siblings and I got my parents. Then we opened our stockings. Then after that we went downstairs and opened gifts. Then after we opened presents we went upstairs and my grandpa was there with a box then we heard a little bark. We opened it and it was our dog! We were so happy. Then our other grandparents came, and they got to see our dog.
Cooper Street
***
My favorite Christmas memories are spending time with my family. I love spending time with my family. One Christmas I went downstairs and my brothers were awake playing games. We were waiting for everyone so we could play board games, after they woke up we played some Uno. We played a lot. Another Christmas we went to my Grandma and Grandpa's house and we had Christmas dinner and played bean bags.
Jacob Deetz
***
One of my Christmas memories is spending time with my whole family. My family loves to watch my dog open her presents and carry them around. I like to see my cousins and my grandmas and grandpas. I like to watch my family open their presents and see them smile and say that they “love it”. My family always gets to open 1 present before Christmas Day. I have also built one huge igloo with my family.
Hope Voigt
***
My favorite memory was when I got my cowboy boots. It was Christmas day and we went to my grandma's house and I got my cowboy boots. I've always wanted cowboy boots and I was happy when I got them. They were so nice that I could wear them to weddings or the first day of school. It was one of my most favorite memories. I was very thankful that my Grandma and Grandpa bought them for me.
Zachary Jensen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!