Favorite Christmas Memory - Mrs. Muller (5th grade) - Osage

One of my favorite memories is that I saw my Uncle Josh and Uncle Kyle. I also saw my Aunt Julie and Aunt Teesha. I got to go sledding with my Mom and Dad and my sisters. When it was time to open the presents I was so excited. Then I got Reeces from Santa and I got clothes from my Mom and they were cool. Then we played in the snow. It was so fun that they covered me and I didn’t like it.

Aden Wickham

***

My favorite Christmas memory was when I got my electric scooter on Christmas Day in 2018. My favorite part was when I opened my electric scooter and I couldn't wait to use it outside with my cousin.

Once it was done charging me and my cousin ran outside and started riding it around and it was so fun! When it was time to eat we went back inside. I used my scooter and he used his bike. As soon as we were done we rode back out and we discovered a few tricks we could do but then we had to go home. I decided to leave it there because I was coming tomorrow.

Gavin Swann

***