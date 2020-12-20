Favorite Christmas Memory - Miss Schroeder (5th grade) - Osage

My favorite Christmas was when I was 6 years old I was with my dad and his wife Tracy and her kid Sophia and I were making cookies. My dad and Tracy's son Frankie were putting on a Christmas movie Rudolf the girls were making hot chocolate when we were done we gave 2 of the hot chocolates to my dad and Frankie then we always open one present witch is pajamas and they always match. I have many other memories but this is the one I remember off the top of my head.
Brooklyn Peterson
When I go to Minnesota to my cousin's house, and we get alot of presents because we have at least 12 adults. Then we get 2 presents from each or more. My favorite part is when my aunt Emily got me my horse box. I still have it and love it. But have alot of favorite christmas memories!
Olivia Chapman
I got candy as a present, so we watched a movie. Then after there was another present with pajamas so then we changed and then we had the pajamas on. Next, we went to the table and ate some food. There is a lot of christmas to choose from but this is my favorite.
Paxton Sawyer
My favorite Christmas memory is where we go to my moms parents house for Christmas. We pass gifts around and have supper there. After gifts we get on my aunts computer and go to the Santa Tracker website and see where he is. Most times he is almost to Bermuda when we get on. I also have many other Christmas memories that I wish I could share with you.
Garrett Elgin
Every year I get very good presents. My favorite one would be my xbox and ps4. I want the ps5 and the xbox series x. I really enjoy Christmas with my family.
Colsten Whipple
My favorite Christmas was when I got a basketball hoop at my dad's. Me and my brother have fun shooting hoops. We also play games like PIG and around the world. We also practice our shooting form and ball handling. I've also had other good memories.
Hank Clark
My favorite Christmas tradition is going to the Rudd gym. We do all kinds of stuff, we all bring some food and we have lunch there. There is a gym in the back room so we play basketball, football and there is like this spinny thing that you go in and we play in there a lot. We get a gift from our great grandma and there is alot of us. Last year we played knock out and it was really fun. But I enjoy Christmas with everyone.
Kiersten McRoberts
One time we were having a Christmas party and we all just opened presents. There were so many boxes so we made a really big box fort and it was so cool but it was not fun picking up. I got a basketball for Christmas and so did my cousin so we were playing with it. This was one of my favorite Christmas.
Evan Bremer
My Christmas tradition is always going to both of my grandmas and grandpas house and open presents. We play a game with my cousins when we go to my grandmas and grandpa's house on my dad's side. On my mom's side the whole family comes to their house and we open presents and play. I love going to my grandmas and grandpa's house to spend time with my cousins.
Lyla Sonberg
My favorite Christmas memory is last year when I got a hoverboard from Santa. I also loved that Christmas because we got together with my family and spent time with them. We also go outside and make something in the snow together and last year we made a big igloo. Then the night of Christmas we eat a really good super and then play with our presents.
Hailey Voigt
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got a ps4. I play it every day. It is so fun to play it. I have a lot of games on the ps4 so that is my favorite Christmas gift.
Jackson Loften
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my joggers and hoodies, and my shoes. It was 2019 when this Christmas happened. I also got a lot of Steelers stuff like Steelers gloves, cards, mini football, a bigger football, and that's my favorite Christmas memory.
Slader Roll
My favorite Christmas memory is when I first got a hoverboard. And some other Christmas memories are when I wake my whole family to open presents kind of early. And every Christmas morning we make waffles or cinnamon rolls.
Emmery Dodd
My Christmas memory is the time I got my 410 shotgun. It was my grampas 410 shotgun so I was happy to have it. It was the first time any of my family members saw it. a couple of minutes later we went outside and shot clays Keaton.
Sullivan
My favorite christmas memory I got the series of Harry Potter books . I was happy to get the books. I read the books.
Aaron Mensch
One of my favorite Christmas memories is when we got my dog a pair of dog boots. He walked like a baby with a full diaper. Another memory is when I got my first guitar. (just around 2017)
My final Christmas memory is when I got a really annoying instrument (otamatone). I annoyed my family with it.
Aaron Tichy
In my family, we have a tradition. In that tradition, we always watch a movie it is called it's a wonderful life. So it's about someone who doesn't think he wants to live anymore but an angel comes down to tell him and teach him that it's a wonderful life but I'm not going to spoil it and it's a good movie I would recommend it.
Emory Arciniega
One of my favorite Christmas memories was when I found out that my grandmas have been giving us money. I also really like it when my grandmas and mom would make us Christmas dinner because that food was really good and I enjoyed spending time with my family. My mom and dad would give us presents and I really liked that. The thing that I like most is being with my family.
Wes Selby
My favorite Christmas memory is when Santa stepped on a building block when he was putting our presents under the tree. He also wrote a note saying we should have cleaned better, and in the morning everybody was laughing at the note. When we went to my aunt's house we told everybody and everybody started laughing! So that is my favorite Christmas memory.
Madden Jacobs
