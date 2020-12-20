Favorite Christmas Memory - Miss Schroeder (5th grade) - Osage

My favorite Christmas was when I was 6 years old I was with my dad and his wife Tracy and her kid Sophia and I were making cookies. My dad and Tracy's son Frankie were putting on a Christmas movie Rudolf the girls were making hot chocolate when we were done we gave 2 of the hot chocolates to my dad and Frankie then we always open one present witch is pajamas and they always match. I have many other memories but this is the one I remember off the top of my head.

Brooklyn Peterson

When I go to Minnesota to my cousin's house, and we get alot of presents because we have at least 12 adults. Then we get 2 presents from each or more. My favorite part is when my aunt Emily got me my horse box. I still have it and love it. But have alot of favorite christmas memories!

Olivia Chapman

I got candy as a present, so we watched a movie. Then after there was another present with pajamas so then we changed and then we had the pajamas on. Next, we went to the table and ate some food. There is a lot of christmas to choose from but this is my favorite.

Paxton Sawyer