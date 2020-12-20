Favorite Christmas Memory - Miss Henry (5th grade) - Osage

My favorite Christmas memory is when one time me and all my family went sledding but there is a different part my grandpa was pulling the sleds from the back of the snowmobile. And first me and my cousin went on and it was super bumpy. My 4 cousins Kaybrie, Aniyah, Mookie(mookiah) and Daxton. Me and Kaybrie are the same age and I went on the sled with her first and we went down big hills and Me and her flew off! and we were like 5 at the time and she did a backflip off the sled! she hurt her arm but she was fine. Honestly that was the best Christmas of my life
Fiona Dalager
***
My favorite Christmas memory is the great feeling of waking up to a great day. Our parents get up and then we turn on xmas music while we open presents. Then when we are done we play with the stuff we got or look at it. The best part was the great feeling in the morning to a new great day. -
Brielle Thurnau
***
Was when WE were all together as a family. My Cousin got to come home and have christmas with us. My papa was not there but he sent us gifts and we called him and that made my day. that ever one was there we passed out the gifts we got people and had a big super and watched christmas movies. that would be my best christmas ever but maybe not in the feacher.
Naomi Alexis Pfenning
***
My favorite Christmas memory is decorating the tree and the outside and inside of my house. Then we all put ornaments all over the christmas tree. The star at my dad's house can change colors. At my mom's house we have an angle. It lights up and the angel is holding a candle which is the light. At my mom's house we have a lot of inflatables and at my dad's house we have a lot of light and we have a projector and at my mom's house we also have a projector.
Olivia Muhs
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when all of my cousins from my dad's side came to my grandma's house. We all were so happy and we played games and played the piano. Then when supper was ready we said a prayer and ate. The meal was delicious! Then we all opened and went into the living room. Then we opened gifts and had fun and it was the BEST!!
Lily Souder
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when every year we get in the car and go look for Christmas lights. Every year when we go. This year I love going to look for lights because my baby sister Evelyn likes the lights. We go to different towns and see their beautiful light. My family loves Christmas, especially my mom Nicole. My mom loves the lights. When it gets closer to Christmas we all get in the car and go.
Delilah Bierbrodt
***
My favorite Christmas memory is on Christmas morning we open presents from my Mom and Dad and around 30 mins later we go to my grandmas and grandpas. A few hours later we have family come over and me and my family dress up and get all ready and we have Christmas at my house. We laugh and eat and play games. I also get to see my baby cousins and I have about 4 baby cousins on my moms side.
Halle Hanson
***
My favorite christmas memory is getting a cat named Tummy - Tummy. SHE is the best kitty ever. I got HER last year for christmas. I remember I SHE was born November 28th. Also when I got her I knew the purfect name for her, Tummy - Tummy because of HER huge tummy. (The reason all the hers and shes are underlined is because people often mistake her for a male.)
Ashton Pixley
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got an xbox 1 s. It came with 2k19. I also got some other games with the xbox too. One of my other games was Madden 19. I got an xbox when I was 10.
Haydon Marcks
***
My favorite Christmas memory is two years ago, my mom and dad took us to go to Air Insanity for 3 hours and there was a lot of stuff in the trampoline park. There was a Nerf Gun place, a Ninja Warrior course, beam busters, a laser maze, and there was this place where you can go up on a landing and then you jump off onto a big trampoline. Then there was a thing where you fight with big cushions and if you fall off the other person wins. There was also a thing where you try and hold your balance and it is a ladder and you have to try to get to the other side without falling off and under you are these soft squishy cubes. There was also a rock-climbing wall and the same cubes are under you, and I made it all the way across the wall.
Natalie Wagner
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when my uncle came to visit for Christmas . We wore our pajamas And slept in late . Then we took pictures. my uncle wore his Marine Blues. and that is the end of my Christmas letter
Jakobi Brown
***
My Favorite Christmas Memory
Is when my family got together and we played a bunch of board games. We got to do boys vs girls. It was a multi game game. And at the end the boys won by a lot.
Kamden Ross
***
My favorite Christmas memory is that One day I played outside at Christmas eve. Me and my family sledded down a huge hill. It was like 20 feet and we were going down at max speed. As we are going down we spun like crazy. It was fun.
Anakin Martzahl
***
My 2 favorite Christmas memories are one with my mom and her side of the family. When we had a big Christmas and everyone came. It was fun we went sledding the next day after. And my second is my dad's side. We had a big party and went snow tubing all Christmas break. It was like we lived there. And then we opened presents i got a garbage bag full of clothes from my gma .From dad and Brittany for all the kids is a wii u we played that all night long till 3:30 am.
Madyson Hase
***
My favourite christmas memory is when i got a 300 or 400 dollar present. it's Christmas Eve I wake up I am super excited. We eat breakfast when we are done and we start to open presents. The last present I open is a ps3 and minecraft is with it. I play it the rest of the day. that's all folks.
Levi.J.Frost
***
My favorite christmas memory is when we got a four wheeler from santa. one early morning we woke up and my dad where the first ones up then 15 minutes later the rest of my family woke up . So then we opened presents and I got two toy four wheelers. Then after we were done we were going outside to do chores and out in the garage we got a little four wheeler. Then I said dad can I drive and he said yes. After I was done driving it we got the big four wheeler out and dad pulled us on sleds. Then it was time to eat lunch.Then we went back out on the sleds and rode till ark and ate supper. Then mom asked how Christmas was christmas. And we saide best Christmas ever.
Spencer Power
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when my brother and I dyed our hair pink. But I put too much pink hair spray in my hair. So I couldn't wash the hair spray out of my hair. And when it was time for school after Christmas my hair was still pink. But soon after school the hair spray completely got out of my hair.
Bennett Hemann
***
My favorite Christmas memory is of my church. Every Christmas we sing Stille Nacht (Silent Night) in our church before Christmas eve. It is always the best memory.
Raiden Kuntz
***
My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my xbox-1. I play my Xbox. My favorite game to play on my Xbox is Madden 19. I also like to play farming simulator. I also have this monster jam game but I sometimes play that. My favorite game to play is Madden 19. I want to get a basketball game for my Xbox.
Reece Jensen
