Favorite Christmas Memory - Miss Henry (5th grade) - Osage

My favorite Christmas memory is two years ago, my mom and dad took us to go to Air Insanity for 3 hours and there was a lot of stuff in the trampoline park. There was a Nerf Gun place, a Ninja Warrior course, beam busters, a laser maze, and there was this place where you can go up on a landing and then you jump off onto a big trampoline. Then there was a thing where you fight with big cushions and if you fall off the other person wins. There was also a thing where you try and hold your balance and it is a ladder and you have to try to get to the other side without falling off and under you are these soft squishy cubes. There was also a rock-climbing wall and the same cubes are under you, and I made it all the way across the wall.