Favorite Christmas memories - Ms. Ritter (5th grade) in Osage

My favorite Christmas tradition is hanging out with family and opening presents. First we have funny presents. Then we like to talk and eat snacks. Finally my favorite snack is Grandma's Chex Mix. This is my favorite tradition because we always have a good time.

Chet Carlson

***

My favorite Christmas tradition is playing games on Christmas Eve. First we play a game called Left Right Center. Then if you win you get to go grab a present. Finally all the presents are gone and we get to eat food. This is my favorite tradition because it is very exciting.

Rylen Hanson

***

My favorite Christmas memory is decorating my uncle's house. We put up the tree and the special ornaments. We wrap our pictures to make them look like presents on the wall. We put up our stockings, lights, Christmas candles, and put out our Christmas blankets. This is my favorite memory because it's a nice memory and the house looked amazing.

Madison Jones

***

My favorite Christmas memory is going to the Christmas tree farm. First we drove there after my basketball practice. Then we spent a long time picking the tree out. Finally we cut it down and we drove home. This is my favorite holiday memory because it was fun and the first real tree we ever got.

Lucas Johanns

***

My favorite Christmas memory is potatoes and gravy. First I help with cooking the potatoes and gravy. Then I add everything together and it smells good. Finally I thank my grandma for making it all. This is my favorite holiday memory because it is very good to eat and she puts time into it.

Beckett Howland

***

My favorite Christmas tradition is Jammie Christmas. First we wear matching Christmas jammies. This year we are going to wear Grinch ones. Then we open up all of our presents. Finally we ate pancakes. One time my mom fed pancakes to the dogs! This is my favorite Christmas tradition because I get to spend time with my family.

Makayla Shane

***

My favorite Christmas tradition is eating Christmas ham. First, it’s very delicious. then Christmas ham is huge. Finally, it’s mouthwateringly good. This is my favorite tradition because I love eating Christmas ham.

Ezra Weber

***

Christmas with my grandpa was my favorite memory. He was always there for me Just before he passed away he gave me an early Christmas present. I got a pocket knife from him. I liked it when he gave me hugs. I miss him, but I know he is always with me.

Parker Hoisington

***

My favorite Christmas memory was in 2019 when we got a lot of presents. First we got a hoverboard. Next I got some books and a wallet. And after that we got the best surprise of all, a trip to South Carolina. That was so much fun! I even got stung by a jellyfish. After that we went to an aquarium with sharks and turtles. There was a glass bottom boat and we got to see the sharks under it and turtles too and piranhas.

Jase Clark

***

My favorite Christmas tradition is very fun. First on Christmas day we open presents, stockings, and eat breakfast. Then we go to my grandmas and grandpas and eat Christmas ham and open presents. Finally we go to my other grandmas and grandpas and eat more Christmas ham and open presents. This is my favorite tradition because it's what I`ve always done.

Riley Johnson

***

My favorite memory is our annual snow ball fight. First, all the grown ups go inside and and all the kids come out. Then we pick sides, usually the oldest picks the sides. Finally my cousin Nicole sounds the alarm with an ear splitting shriek and the games begin! This is my favorite memory because we get to throw snow. We can take out all our anger on the battlefield.

Kylee Burkholder

***

My favorite Christmas memory is when I got my hoverboard. First I opened my present, which was a hoverboard. I was so excited. Then I opened it and it was so hard to controle. Finally I got the hang of it and I was driving it everywhere. This is my favorite Christmas memory because it is so fun to drive.

Ethan Martzahn

***

My favorite Christmas memory is gift exchange with cousins. First we put names in a hat and draw a card. We make our wish lists then parents send it to who we have. Then we get wish list from the person we have and try to get the perfect gift. Also, try to find the perfect wrapping paper and bows. Finally, we open gifts and play with them. Tell, thank you´s and your welcome to cousins. This is my favorite memory because it’s nice to give things and it's really fun to see what I get.

Kate Klapperich

***

My favorite Christmas memory is making cookies. To start we always go to a friend's house or they come over. Secondly they taste really good. Lastly, I like to make one for my parents. This is my favorite Christmas memory because we always have fun.

Dash Jensen

***

My favorite Christmas memory is playing in the snow with my old dog Babygirl. I would run in the snow with her. I would also tackle her in the snow when she was just running on her own. When I'm done I would drink hot coco and eat peppermint sticks. This is my favorite memory because this is about my old dog that passed away.

Braelyn Freund

***

My favorite memory was getting a switch. I was eating a truffle that was homemade. Then I opened my present and found a switch. Instead of playing Minecraft, I played Super Smash on the switch. This is my favorite memory because I got a truffle and a switch.

Charlie Reams

***

My favorite Christmas memory is going around town and looking at Christmas lights. We warm up the car and get dressed. Then we see who is in the Christmas light contest. After we are done we go home and watch a movie. This is my favorite Christmas memory because we go to our favorite house with a big screen that connects to the radio in your car and plays shows that match the radio.

Kaylee Schwarck

***

My favorite Christmas memory is sledding. First we went to a huge hill to go sledding. When I went down the hill I started freaking out because it was really high and I was going down fast. Then I tried to stop my sled by using my hands. I ended up flopping out of my sled and landing on my face. Finally I got up and grabbed my sled and went to the top again and kept landing on my face. This is my favorite memory because it is the only one that stands out and it was spent with my family.

Aubrey Easton

***

My favorite Christmas memory is a snowball fight. First I ask my friends if they want to play. If they say yes then I yell, “Snowball fight!” Then when one of us wins, we play again. This is my favorite memory because you get to throw snow.

Jackson Ellison

***

My favorite Christmas memory is opening gifts on Christmas morning and decorating the house. First we put up the tree and decorate it. Then we put up the lights on every wall in the house. Finally we decorate the outside on the porch. This is my favorite Christmas memory because me and my family get together and we decorate the house together.

Nevaeh Walton

***

My Favorite Christmas tradition is movie night. First I like to make popcorn and I like to eat the popcorn. Then I like to make cookies with my step mom and decorate them. Finally I sleep on the couch and then it is Christmas the next day. This is my favorite tradition because we get to spend time with family.

Honesty Zacharias

***

My favorite memory is baking brownies with my mom. When that happens it makes the kitchen smell like fudge brownies. We also do cookie brownies. I also put it in the oven. My mom pours so it isn't as messy. I love my mom and that's why it's fun.

Kinnick DeMaris

