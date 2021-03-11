Faith community meets COVID-19 head on

Burkle continues to emphasis that parishioners should stream if they feel sick, or if out of town family is visiting. Some Sundays during warm weather, Rev. Burkle offered drive up communion after his on-line services. The church also live streams both morning and evening prayer services.

The Rev. Sue Thomas, who pastors both the First United Methodist Church in Osage, and the St Ansgar Methodist Church said the pandemic has been a challenge for her and her congregations.

“We as pastors weren’t trained for this, and we had to learn things we weren’t trained to do. I feel lucky that I had people in my churches to fill in some of those gaps,” said Thomas. “During our shutdown we started taping our services on Thursday and playing them online on Sunday.”

“The St Ansgar Congregation went back to full services in the fall for a few weeks, with no singing or physical responses. Then the Bishop gave a directive for no in-person worship from November up to Jan. 10. We just had our first live service in Osage on Jan. 31. We are now learning how to film the service live and stream it live.”

Thomas said conformation celebration, baptism, and funerals have been conducted with families onsite, then streamed online.