Faith community meets COVID-19 head on

With faith and resilience being essential spiritual components during the current crisis, several area pastors and lay leaders have improvised to keep their congregations safe and connected with God and with each other.
The Rev. Raymond Burkle and Pastoral Minister Annette Uker minister to both the Osage Sacred Heart Church and Stacyville’s Visitation Church. They’ve worked to keep both congregations safe, while meeting the spiritual needs of their parishioners.
“We closed the churches in late March and reopened near the end of May. We did live streaming of services during that time,” said Burkle.
“When we reopened we encouraged everyone to wear masks and social distanced during Mass. We took away all the missalettes, and other paper products from the pews and used the overhead screens. At first, we had no singing and I did all the service. In Sacred Heart we used an overhead projector to put up songs, when we went back to singing.”
Uker said the church has found new ways to serve members.
“We had a group of volunteers who called other members to check up on them, and ask for prayer requests. Many of the volunteers said those who had been called appreciated the opportunity to visit with someone. Father sent out a weekly e-mail of prayer requests, and weekly schedule of events.”
Burkle continues to emphasis that parishioners should stream if they feel sick, or if out of town family is visiting. Some Sundays during warm weather, Rev. Burkle offered drive up communion after his on-line services. The church also live streams both morning and evening prayer services.
The Rev. Sue Thomas, who pastors both the First United Methodist Church in Osage, and the St Ansgar Methodist Church said the pandemic has been a challenge for her and her congregations.
“We as pastors weren’t trained for this, and we had to learn things we weren’t trained to do. I feel lucky that I had people in my churches to fill in some of those gaps,” said Thomas. “During our shutdown we started taping our services on Thursday and playing them online on Sunday.”
“The St Ansgar Congregation went back to full services in the fall for a few weeks, with no singing or physical responses. Then the Bishop gave a directive for no in-person worship from November up to Jan. 10. We just had our first live service in Osage on Jan. 31. We are now learning how to film the service live and stream it live.”
Thomas said conformation celebration, baptism, and funerals have been conducted with families onsite, then streamed online.
“We have tried to help people connect, with one another. This summer we went to the park so we could social distance for women’s meetings and other events. We have an older congregation and we have had to teach them how to connect online. In St Ansgar we hired a part time person to help us with online services,” said Thomas, who said some meetings were held over Zoom.
Pastors of smaller congregations had different challenges as they lacked technology to live stream. Gary Gilbert, who is the lay-pastor for both the David Community Church and the Riceville Congregational Church, said he ministered to his parishioners using phone calls through the shutdown. He now strongly encourages the use of masks in church, and because of smaller numbers it’s easier for his congregations to social distance. He personally takes up the offerings to provide protections for attendees.
“Our numbers are not up to where they were,” said Gilbert.
“We’ve made a lot of adjustments, because we didn’t see this complete shutdown coming,” said the Rev. Pastor Andy Schumacher, of Prairie Lakes Church in Osage. “We shut down in March and reopened the end of June. We shut down again in November and reopened two weeks before Christmas.” Schumacher said staff and chaplains have kept in contact with parishioners, and several small groups continued meeting over Zoom.
“We felt a burden to keep the Mobile Food Pantry going, because of the needs. We adjusted from having the Food Pantry inside to outside when this started. The National Guard helped with food distribution to begin with, but now our own volunteers do it,” said Schumacher.
Local youth now help box staples for the Food Pantry, which is held on the Fourth Tuesday of every month.
“We also had our Christmas Store which helped family’s provide quality gifts at a discounted price. I wondered if we would be able do it this year, but we got creative and held it over a one week period. We had 58 families who came this year,” said Schumacher.
Children’s ministry at the church has been curtailed for most of the shutdown, but now it’s starting up again.
“We have adjusted ministry when key volunteers have gotten sick. It takes a lot of effort and energy to get enough volunteers for our children and youth ministries,” said Schumacher, who stated the church has reopened safely, and he hopes all things will return to normal later this year.
The Rev. Pastor Jim Stern of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Osage said one of his congregation’s challenges with keeping their Awana Kids Program intact during the current crisis. The program, which normally ministers to between 70 to 100 youth each Wednesday is now running with about 40 youth attending.
“We started up Awana in early September like we regularly do, and we haven’t missed a week yet. We have smaller classes for the youth, but everything else is pretty much the same. At first we didn’t require kids to wear masks, until in November when the Governor mandated it,” said Stern.
He said ministering to adults in his congregation has also be a challenge at times.
“A lot of people are at home so I did a lot of my visitation and counselling on the phone. I also do a lot more visiting in the country, because people aren’t getting out. I think our people miss being together and worshipping together, but we have a good response from on line services.”