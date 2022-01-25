 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Extension offering Grant Writing 101

  • 0

Grant Writing 101, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program, will be presented from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Cedar Valley Seminary, 200 N. 7th Street in Osage.

ISU Extension and Outreach

According to the press release, representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools and other organizations are encouraged to register for this grant writing workshop, which is being sponsored by Mitchell County Extension and the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

The workshop will provide hands-on training in finding grants and writing successful grant applications.

The fee for the workshop is $10. Class size is limited and registration is required by Monday, Feb. 7 at https://go.iastate.edu/LUD5RZ.

Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken, ISUEO Community Development Specialist. She has extensive experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs. Goeken will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.

People are also reading…

For more information about the workshops, contact Jane Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mitchell County hitting peak of active COVID-19 cases

Mitchell County hitting peak of active COVID-19 cases

Around the first of January, Mitchell County Public Health saw a spike in active COVID-19 cases, in part due to the Omicron variant. Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen expects that number to continue to rise and then peak the first week in February. As well, at-home tests are becoming more available, adding another tool in the pandemic fight.

Flag football coming to CRC

Flag football coming to CRC

The Cedar River Complex will be hosting a flag football league with four practices beginning in March and games played in April and May. Regis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News