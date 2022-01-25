Extension offering Grant Writing 101

Grant Writing 101, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program, will be presented from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Cedar Valley Seminary, 200 N. 7th Street in Osage.

According to the press release, representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools and other organizations are encouraged to register for this grant writing workshop, which is being sponsored by Mitchell County Extension and the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

The workshop will provide hands-on training in finding grants and writing successful grant applications.

The fee for the workshop is $10. Class size is limited and registration is required by Monday, Feb. 7 at https://go.iastate.edu/LUD5RZ.

Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken, ISUEO Community Development Specialist. She has extensive experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs. Goeken will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.

For more information about the workshops, contact Jane Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.

