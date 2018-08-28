OSAGE | Kendra and Nacy Evans wanted a safe and quality education for their children. Where they were living, in North Carolina, was not the place.
After much research of schools and towns around the country, Riceville, Iowa seemed to be the right location and fit for their family of seven.
Evans, 35, is a preschool teacher at Riceville Schools. Her husband is the evening custodian. Their children are Nacy III, Lakin, Cole, Lane, and Presley.
Originally from Richmond, Illinois, Evans graduated from Luther College, in Decorah, with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education. Nacy grew up in Suffolk, Virginia. After high school, he attended the apprentice program for Northrup Grumman Newport News Shipbuilding, graduating with specialization in heavy metal fabrication.
“We moved to Iowa because of the educational opportunity it held for our children,” Evans said. “Prior to living here, we lived in northeast North Carolina, though Nacy had a good job, the school systems were unsafe and could not provide a quality education.”
Having done student teaching in several schools in northeast Iowa, Evans experienced the culture of the communities.
“I knew the school systems and communities in this area were some of the best and safest options that would uphold the values and standards we feel are important for our children,” Evans said. “We homeschooled our children, but I strongly believe in the opportunity that public education can offer children. I knew I wanted our children to be able to experience what a good school had to offer for them.”
Another deciding factor in making the move was the when their oldest child reached middle school age.
“We wanted him to be able to move into a public school system,” she said.
Evans said there was a lot of debate as to where the couple would move, “since the snow wasn't really calling my husband, so we explored many different options throughout the country,” Evans said.
When it came down to it, Evans said she knew exactly what she was shopping for in a school experience and living experience for her family.
“So, I made a block on the map and began researching every town and school system, within that geographical space,” Evans said. “Having worked in large schools, I know some of the great things they can offer students, but having worked in small schools, I also know the opportunities they hold and the trade-off of what you gain with a large school to what you get in a small school.”
Evans said she spent well over a year researching, looking for a small school and community that met her educational expectations and still offered a wide range of opportunities within the community and the surrounding area.
“The town of Riceville and school met all of the requirements we were looking for,” she said.
“The Riceville School system is one of the last standing that has small town values and opportunities,” Evans said, “Where students can be recognized as and valued as individuals, have true relationships with teachers and receive a stellar education.”
Evans said it has been a great experience moving Riceville.
Since moving here last year, Evans’ parents came to visit and fell in love with northeast Iowa and, while on their visit, decided to relocate to the area. They purchased a home in New Hampton and have moved from their home in Washington State. Her sister-in-law and her family hope to join them in Riceville before the next school year begins.
“The town has been welcoming to our family and made our transition very easy,” She said. “My husband would like to know if the winter ever ends. My children have embraced the experience. They have enjoyed all of the new opportunities that they have had.”
