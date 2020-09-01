Ernst hears about broadband access issues during Osage stop

Thanks to OMU, must students in the town of Osage have great internet access, according to Leichsenring. However, one teacher who lives outside the city limits and has four children at home had to create a schedule so none of her kids are using the Internet while she is teaching online, she said.

Also, living in an area with good internet access isn’t enough if a family can’t afford to pay for it, according to Leichsenring.

“Rural poverty is real,” she said.

During a press conference following the Osage event, Ernst said she would like to see a rural broadband initiative pass in the Senate this fall.

Ernst, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee and is chairwoman of the Rural Development Subcommittee, said this legislation also would have to go through the Commerce Committee.

However, if the rural broadband initiative were part of a larger transportation and infrastructure package, the Commerce Committee likely would be on board with it, she said.

Such a package would be a tremendous benefit to rural states such as Iowa because it would provide much-needed funding for roads and bridges, as well as water and sewer infrastructure, according to Ernst.

“I don’t know how anyone could vote against it,” she said.

