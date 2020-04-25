Engineer says county will be using less rock on gravels

County Engineer Rich Brumm brought a couple of issues before the April 21 Mitchell County Supervisor’s Meeting.
Brumm sought advice from County Attorney Mark Walk regarding a property owner who is parking equipment along a road on the county’s right away. Walk advised Brumm to confer with the person about the matter, and if no action is taken then legal proceedings could be pursued.
Brumm also informed the board that his crews will soon be rocking roads in the county. Because there is a projected 25 percent loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said county crews will be putting less rock on the roads than was originally planned.
“A 300-ton road will only be getting 250 tons of rock. If we find we get some extra funding we can go back and add to some of the roads. We are cutting back, trying to keep the budget,” said Brumm.
“If we have a surplus maybe we can provide more assistance,” said Supervisor Steve Smolik.
Supervisors Smolik and Stan Walk both complimented Brumm’s department on how well the disc attachment that has been attached to maintainers has worked on county roads. The attachment pulls gravel back off the slope of ditches and redeposits it on shoulders of hard surfaced roads. The operation keeps rock out of ditches and saves on re-rocking shoulders.
Through a phone conversation Neil Hernan representing St. Ansgar Rescue approached the supervisors asking for $16,000 for an automated CPR Unit which would be placed in the rescue vehicle that is kept in Stacyville. After his presentation, he was asked if his organization had approached local donors and businesses to see if the organization could raise some of their funding.
Walk stated it would be difficult to ask businesses for monetary help in these uncertain times, and then cited that the county’s projected budget looked pretty good. He then moved to fund the full $16,000, but the motion died for a lack of a second. Both Supervisor Barb Francis, and Smolik encouraged the organization to attempt to seek funding elsewhere at this time. Smolik did move to give the organization $500 toward their goal. Francis seconded the motion. During the vote Francis and Smolik voted for the $500 funding, and Walk opposed it.
Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher was present at the meeting and encouraged Herman to approach the Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County to seek further funding for the CPR Unit.
