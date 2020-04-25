Engineer says county will be using less rock on gravels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

County Engineer Rich Brumm brought a couple of issues before the April 21 Mitchell County Supervisor’s Meeting.

Brumm sought advice from County Attorney Mark Walk regarding a property owner who is parking equipment along a road on the county’s right away. Walk advised Brumm to confer with the person about the matter, and if no action is taken then legal proceedings could be pursued.

Brumm also informed the board that his crews will soon be rocking roads in the county. Because there is a projected 25 percent loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said county crews will be putting less rock on the roads than was originally planned.

“A 300-ton road will only be getting 250 tons of rock. If we find we get some extra funding we can go back and add to some of the roads. We are cutting back, trying to keep the budget,” said Brumm.

“If we have a surplus maybe we can provide more assistance,” said Supervisor Steve Smolik.