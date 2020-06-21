Engaged couples navigate wedding planning during COVID-19

“I guess it was kind of hard,” Kimberly says. “It’s supposed to be your wedding, and it’s supposed to be the way you want it, but someone’s sitting there telling you that you can’t have it the way you want it, and I guess that was really tough to get around. I wasn’t the person who had that vision of what my perfect wedding was, but I went through all this hard work, effort, and time, and I wanted it the way that I had it planned.”

Kimberly’s older sister Kelly Heckstein was also planning a wedding for the summer of 2020. Her wedding date was originally scheduled for July 18. The state restrictions limiting the number of people who can gather in a public space has been changed to 50 percent of a space’s capacity, so Kimberly says her sister won’t have to limit her guest list as much as she originally thought.

Kelly is still going to have her wedding on July 18.

Kimberly herself says she’s still debating on whether or not she will have to alter her guest list due to safety concerns. She says they will probably have to limit their ceremony numbers, but the place where they’re holding the reception will be able to hold all of their guests with the 50 percent capacity limit in mind.

The girls’ mother Karen Heckstein says she’s been by her daughters’ sides during this difficult time.