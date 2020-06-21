Engaged couples navigate wedding planning during COVID-19

Wedding planning can be difficult, even when it's not done during a pandemic. Engaged couples across Iowa have had to make difficult decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic about whether or not they should go on with their weddings or postpone them. If they do decide to go on with them, the state restrictions limit how many guests would actually be able to attend their special day.
Kimberly Heckstein was originally planning on getting married in Cedar Falls in April. But as she and her fiancé Tony Hemann watched the developing COVID-19 situation, they made the difficult decision to postpone their wedding to a later date in August.
Kimberly says she got back from her bachelorette party and saw that the coronavirus was going to peak in April. She says that ultimately helped her decide to postpone her wedding.
According to Kimberly, she met Hemann in high school, and they’ve been together for seven years now. Hemann went to school in Charles City while she went to Osage High School, but they ended up meeting thanks to mutual friends.
She said both she and Hemann wanted to make sure their grandmothers could be at the wedding. After deciding to postpone, they found a day that their venue and church in Cedar Falls were both available and went with that day.
Kimberly said making the decision was difficult for her.
“I guess it was kind of hard,” Kimberly says. “It’s supposed to be your wedding, and it’s supposed to be the way you want it, but someone’s sitting there telling you that you can’t have it the way you want it, and I guess that was really tough to get around. I wasn’t the person who had that vision of what my perfect wedding was, but I went through all this hard work, effort, and time, and I wanted it the way that I had it planned.”
Kimberly’s older sister Kelly Heckstein was also planning a wedding for the summer of 2020. Her wedding date was originally scheduled for July 18. The state restrictions limiting the number of people who can gather in a public space has been changed to 50 percent of a space’s capacity, so Kimberly says her sister won’t have to limit her guest list as much as she originally thought.
Kelly is still going to have her wedding on July 18.
Kimberly herself says she’s still debating on whether or not she will have to alter her guest list due to safety concerns. She says they will probably have to limit their ceremony numbers, but the place where they’re holding the reception will be able to hold all of their guests with the 50 percent capacity limit in mind.
The girls’ mother Karen Heckstein says she’s been by her daughters’ sides during this difficult time.
”(I’ve just been trying to) support the girls and what they want to do. It’s their wedding(s), and it’s their choice,” says Karen.
She says ultimately she just wants her daughters’ to have the days they both want.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
