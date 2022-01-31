Enchanted Valentine's coming to Mapletown Manor

Historic Mapletown Manor in Osage invites the public to enjoy an enchanted evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days early. The event lasts from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to organizers, each ticket includes self-guided tours of the Manor, a delicious array of Charcuterie, chocolates, desserts, and a glass of specialty wine, champagne, or signature cocktail. Wander the manor while sampling the variety of goodies or relax at one of the romantic tables or cozy sitting areas. Lounge in the Lodge with coffee or cocoa, and take home some fun Valentine's gifts from the unique Cellar Shop. Great photo spots throughout.

Events will take place rain, snow or shine. All ticket sales are final. Steps are required to enter and tour the Manor. Must be at least 21 to attend. $25 per person online, $35 per person at the door. Purchase tickets here: https://mapletown-manor-llc.ticketleap.com/victorian-valentines/. The Manor is located at 119 North 4th Street in Osage.

For more information, go to MapletownManor.com, Facebook.com/MapletownManor, email MapletownManor@outlook.com, or call 515-447-6560.

