Emerson’s on Main to move to new location

“We don’t have the younger customers coming in like we used to because they shop online,” Ken said.

Osage has fared better than some communities, according to Ken.

“We still have an awesome Main Street when you compare it to others,” he said.

However, Ken acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “COVID has definitely changed the atmosphere in Osage.”

Although stores and restaurants have re-opened after being shut down, there’s a lot less activity downtown, according to Ken.

He said some Minnesota residents have been coming to Osage to shop and eat in restaurants because COVID-19 restrictions are less strict in Iowa, but it’s not enough to make up for the overall loss of business traffic.

Another challenge for business owners is “you just don’t know what the next day is going to bring because (COVID-19 regulations) change every week,” Ken said.

For the Emersons, the decision to reduce their inventory and move to a smaller location wasn’t easy.

“We love the building we are in,” Ken said. “It’s in a great spot.”