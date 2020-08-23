Elsa Warrington ends one journey and begins another

Elsa Warrington graduated from St Ansgar High School on July 26, and ended one journey.
Now starting a second phase of life, her past experiences will undoubtedly impacted her future endeavors.
Elsa’s long battle with osteogenesis imperfecta (Brittle Bone Disease) began when she was 1. After Elsa had broken three bones within a few months, her mother Paige consulted with doctors. A doctor suggested that that Elsa take a DNA test, which revealed she had brittle bone disease.
Living in Washington State at the time of the discovery, Elsa was later included in an experimental study in Bethesda, Maryland, which required Paige and Elsa to fly across the country every four months so Elsa could be infused with an experimental drug. Since the family has moved to North Iowa, Elsa can now take the treatments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“Over the years Elsa’s bone density has improved, but it still isn’t normal,” said Paige.
In 2008 Paige and Elsa moved to the Dallas, Texas, where Paige and Brent Warrington met, and married. Amelia and Garrett were later born, and in 2012 the family of five moved to the St Ansgar area.
Prior to 2015, Elsa had suffered 36 broken bones, and had 27 surgeries.
“At 12 I had a growth spurt and everything grew but my right leg, which was three inches shorter,” said Elsa. She tried wearing a special shoe with an inch and a half lift on the sole, but it caused extreme hip pain. One of the options to solve the problem was to amputate her leg.
Another option was to try a high tech procedure where an expanding magnetic rod would be inserted in her right leg after the femur had been cut. The expandable rod was then linked to each of the bone segments leaving a tiny gap. The bone segments grew toward each other to produce a three inch bone growth so her legs became equal in length. The successful procedure took away most of her pain.
After the experimental surgery, Elsa became a poster child for the Mayo procedure. Her story was told in local newspapers, and a Rochester TV station did an interview with Elsa and her Mayo Dr. Stephen Sems. Mayor Clinic later featured the story in its own publication, which provided hope for other families whose children were suffering a similar condition.
“I am on Facebook with a group of parents who have children with this same disease, and some have reached out to me to ask questions,” said Paige. “They tell me how inspiring Elsa’s story is and it gives them a lot of hope and encouragement.”
Elsa concedes that her physical condition, which also includes type one diabetes and celiac disease, will never be normal, “Because of my condition I still can’t run, jump, or skip, or participate in gym class, but overall my physical stamina is a lot better,” said Elsa, who has to date suffered 45 fractures.
After the successful procedure, Elsa’s life has dramatically changed.
“I feel a lot better, with no back, hip or knee pain. I don’t have to use a wheelchair, walker, or crutches anymore. I still get tired, but my endurance is a lot better than before the surgery. I have shown pigs at the fair, which I couldn’t do before,” said Elsa, who was a cheerleader for the St Ansgar wrestling squad.
“Before her surgery there were so many things we couldn’t do as a family. The first time she went hiking I was in tears. She kept right up with us,” said Paige. “Her confidence has skyrocketed, and she is in more in tune with herself. The lesson I learned was to never give up, because anything is possible. I am so proud of Elsa.”
“It makes me feel good that my story got out there and inspired others to do what I did, even though there were a lot of risks. During my leg lengthening process, I had to put a lot of faith in God and in his path of guidance,” said Elsa.
Elsa will attend North Iowa Area Community College this fall, and will study to become a physical therapy assistant.
