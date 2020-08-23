Elsa Warrington ends one journey and begins another

Another option was to try a high tech procedure where an expanding magnetic rod would be inserted in her right leg after the femur had been cut. The expandable rod was then linked to each of the bone segments leaving a tiny gap. The bone segments grew toward each other to produce a three inch bone growth so her legs became equal in length. The successful procedure took away most of her pain.

After the experimental surgery, Elsa became a poster child for the Mayo procedure. Her story was told in local newspapers, and a Rochester TV station did an interview with Elsa and her Mayo Dr. Stephen Sems. Mayor Clinic later featured the story in its own publication, which provided hope for other families whose children were suffering a similar condition.

“I am on Facebook with a group of parents who have children with this same disease, and some have reached out to me to ask questions,” said Paige. “They tell me how inspiring Elsa’s story is and it gives them a lot of hope and encouragement.”

Elsa concedes that her physical condition, which also includes type one diabetes and celiac disease, will never be normal, “Because of my condition I still can’t run, jump, or skip, or participate in gym class, but overall my physical stamina is a lot better,” said Elsa, who has to date suffered 45 fractures.