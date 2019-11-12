North Iowans took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards, and whether to spend their tax dollars on public projects.
Here are the unofficial results of the contested races in Mitchell County Note: Write-in vote results were not available at press time.
Registered voters: 7,133
Ballots cast: 1,067
Percentage turnout: 14.96
100% precincts reporting
CARPENTER:
Mayor (vote for one)
Eric Wilson - 16 votes
Council (vote for five)
Tim Johnson - 17 votes
Tom DeBower - 16 votes
Ty Peterson - 15 votes
Jerry Bublitz - 14 votes
Arich Finch - 13 votes
MCINTIRE
Council (vote for five)
Ricky Derry - 17 votes
Daniel Shane - 17 votes
Jared Stevenson - 17 votes
Jess Eastman - 17 votes
Jake Miller - 9 votes
MITCHELL
Council (vote for two)
Randy Kamp - 25 votes
Phil Pattschull - 25 votes
ORCHARD:
Mayor (vote for one)
Kyle Hobbs - 7 votes
Council (vote for three)
Cheryl Brandau - 7 votes
Kevin Wieland - 7 votes
Mark McGivern - 6 votes
OSAGE:
Mayor (vote for 1)
Steve Cooper - 359 votes
Council at-large (vote for one)
67 (17%) - Chrystal Berche
314 (81%) - Darla Olson
Council (Ward 1) (vote for one)
Judy Voaklander - 104 votes
Council (Ward 3) (vote for one)
Brian Adams - 65 votes
Park Board Commissioner (vote for one)
Don Fox - 368 votes
RICEVILLE:
Mayor (vote for one)
Dennis Leard - 48 votes
Council (vote for two)
Jordan Oulman - 66 votes
Keith Oulman - 24 votes
ST. ANSGAR:
Mayor
222 (68%) - Keith N. Horgen
105 (32%) - Norman E. Johnson
Council (vote for three)
Sam Heimer - 274 votes
Myrna Jorgenson - 238 votes
Chris Maiers - 212 votes
STACYVILLE:
Council (vote for three)
Roger Hemann - 27 votes
Jacob Gerbig - 8 votes
OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
156 (33%) - No
323 (67%) - Yes
Board members (vote for three)
Todd Frein - 454 votes
Laura Potter - 440 votes
Brenda Johanns - 435 votes
RICEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board (District 1) (vote for one)
Kyle Guertin - 41 votes
Board (District 3) (vote for one)
Ben Winters - 19 votes
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board (District 1) (vote for one)
Will Morrow - 413 votes
Board (District 2) (vote for one)
Steven Groth - 407 votes
Board (District 7) (vote for one)
Kyle Tabbert - 393 votes
