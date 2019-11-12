{{featured_button_text}}
Election box

North Iowans took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards, and whether to spend their tax dollars on public projects. 

Here are the unofficial results of the contested races in Mitchell County  Note: Write-in vote results were not available at press time.

Registered voters: 7,133

Ballots cast: 1,067

Percentage turnout: 14.96

100% precincts reporting

CARPENTER:

Mayor (vote for one) 

Eric Wilson - 16 votes

Council (vote for five)

Tim Johnson - 17 votes

Tom DeBower - 16 votes

Ty Peterson - 15 votes

Jerry Bublitz - 14 votes

Arich Finch - 13 votes

MCINTIRE

Council (vote for five)

Ricky Derry - 17 votes

Daniel Shane - 17 votes

Jared Stevenson - 17 votes

Jess Eastman - 17 votes

Jake Miller - 9 votes

MITCHELL

Council (vote for two)

Randy Kamp - 25 votes

Phil Pattschull - 25 votes

ORCHARD:

Mayor (vote for one)

Kyle Hobbs - 7 votes

Council (vote for three)

Cheryl Brandau - 7 votes

Kevin Wieland - 7 votes

Mark McGivern - 6 votes

OSAGE:

Mayor (vote for 1)

Steve Cooper - 359 votes

Council at-large (vote for one)

67 (17%) - Chrystal Berche

314 (81%) - Darla Olson

Council (Ward 1) (vote for one)

Judy Voaklander - 104 votes

Council (Ward 3) (vote for one)

Brian Adams - 65 votes

Park Board Commissioner (vote for one)

Don Fox - 368 votes

RICEVILLE:

Mayor (vote for one)

Dennis Leard - 48 votes

Council (vote for two)

Jordan Oulman - 66 votes

Keith Oulman - 24 votes 

ST. ANSGAR:

Mayor

222 (68%) - Keith N. Horgen

105 (32%) - Norman E. Johnson

Council (vote for three)

Sam Heimer - 274 votes

Myrna Jorgenson - 238 votes

Chris Maiers - 212 votes

STACYVILLE:

Council (vote for three)

Roger Hemann - 27 votes

Jacob Gerbig - 8 votes

OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?

156 (33%) - No

323 (67%) - Yes

Board members (vote for three)

Todd Frein - 454 votes

Laura Potter - 440 votes

Brenda Johanns - 435 votes

RICEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board (District 1) (vote for one)

Kyle Guertin - 41 votes

Board (District 3) (vote for one)

Ben Winters - 19 votes

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOL DISTRICT

Board (District 1) (vote for one)

Will Morrow - 413 votes

Board (District 2) (vote for one)

Steven Groth - 407 votes

Board (District 7) (vote for one)

Kyle Tabbert - 393 votes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments