Eichmeier, Miller, crowned Osage homecoming king and queen
Eichmeier, Miller, crowned Osage homecoming king and queen

  • Updated
Shawn Eichmeier and Mary Miller were crowned Osage High School 2020 Homecoming King and Queen on Sunday, Sept. 27, during a community pep rally.

The rest of the Homecoming Court consisted of Paige Kisley, Logan Martin, Emma Grimm, Aaron Meineke, Danielle Johnson, Spencer Mooberry, Ainsley Dodd, and Keaton Muller.

Osage Homecoming - King and Queen

Shawn Eichmeier and Mary Miller were crowned the 2020 Osage Homecoming King and Queen on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The pep rally also featured performances by the Green Devil Marching Band, Cheerleaders and Dance Team; a Booster Club Auction; introductions of the Football, Volleyball, Boys Cross Country and Girls Cross Country teams; and a special skit featuring the senior football players and their moms.

Osage 2020 Homecoming

1 of 15
Breaking News