Eichmeier, Miller, crowned Osage homecoming king and queen

Shawn Eichmeier and Mary Miller were crowned Osage High School 2020 Homecoming King and Queen on Sunday, Sept. 27, during a community pep rally.
The rest of the Homecoming Court consisted of Paige Kisley, Logan Martin, Emma Grimm, Aaron Meineke, Danielle Johnson, Spencer Mooberry, Ainsley Dodd, and Keaton Muller.
The pep rally also featured performances by the Green Devil Marching Band, Cheerleaders and Dance Team; a Booster Club Auction; introductions of the Football, Volleyball, Boys Cross Country and Girls Cross Country teams; and a special skit featuring the senior football players and their moms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!