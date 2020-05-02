Economic Development Director updates Supervisors on urban renewal plan

Mitchell County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher stated at the April 28 supervisors meeting that he is working to address some of the current concerns about the county’s Urban Renewal Plan.
Concerns have arisen throughout the county since a new list of county properties have been recommended to be placed on the plan.
At previous supervisor meetings Stonecypher has repeatedly stated that the Urban Renewal Plan in Mitchell County is exclusively for Economic Development, and not for blighted areas. He told the supervisors that the recent listing of purposed properties to be added to the Urban Renewal Plan was suggested by a local realtor. Since the listings, some property owners are concerned with having their property added to the current county’s plan, so Stonecypher is going to do his best to contact those people who were suggested to be on the list, and ask if they want their properties included in the plan.
He again emphasized that having a listed property will not devalue the property, nor will it affect taxes, but should the county use any TIF funding to help businesses or construction incentives the funded projects (by State Code) must be included in an Urban Renewal Plan. Because there may be an advantage for those in Urban Renewal Plan for TIF Funding, he also told the board some people may want to be included in the plan, and if so they need to call his office.
Casey Ketelsen, IT for Mitchell County, informed the board he will be deployed with the National Guard on May 12, and has lined up a temporary IT from May until July 31. The board voted to pay the private contractor $20 per hour, with no other benefits, until July 31. The board will look for a temporary IT who can fill in from Aug. 1, until Ketelsen’s scheduled return in May of 2021.
Supervisor Stan Walk suggested the county look into the reopening of the Courthouse. Supervisor Barb Francis stated it was up to each department head as to how soon that department should reopen. After a long discussion on the pros and cons of when and how to reopen the building, a special meeting with all county department heads and all three supervisors was scheduled for April 30 to further discuss the issue.
County Auditor Lowell Tesch informed the board there will only be one precinct for voting in the upcoming June primary, and that polling place will be at the Mitchell County courthouse. He stated that extreme measures are being put in place to assure health safety, and that early voting can take place at the courthouse when it reopens. Mitchell County residents can also mail in a request for an absentee ballot, for the primary election.
On April 30 the Mitchell County Supervisors and the county’s department heads conducted a special meeting to discuss both current COVID-19 issues, and the reopening of the Mitchell County courthouse.
During the meeting county officials informed the board of what measures are in place to protect county employees, and the group also discussed the procedures that will be in place once the courthouse is reopened.
With a newly reported case of the virus within the county, and additional cases in adjoining counties there was a united consensus that the courthouse should remain closed, until more information can be obtained on whether there will be an additional spike in local cases.
