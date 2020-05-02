Economic Development Director updates Supervisors on urban renewal plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mitchell County Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher stated at the April 28 supervisors meeting that he is working to address some of the current concerns about the county’s Urban Renewal Plan.

Concerns have arisen throughout the county since a new list of county properties have been recommended to be placed on the plan.

At previous supervisor meetings Stonecypher has repeatedly stated that the Urban Renewal Plan in Mitchell County is exclusively for Economic Development, and not for blighted areas. He told the supervisors that the recent listing of purposed properties to be added to the Urban Renewal Plan was suggested by a local realtor. Since the listings, some property owners are concerned with having their property added to the current county’s plan, so Stonecypher is going to do his best to contact those people who were suggested to be on the list, and ask if they want their properties included in the plan.