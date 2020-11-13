Drought proves the value of cover crops

Dean Sponheim had just been given this year’s results from an 80-acre test plot that has been dedicated to a long-time study on the value of cover crops. Sponheim added cover crops to his conservation practices in 2012.
And he was caught off guard by the results.
A true researcher, Sponheim's 80-acre test plot consists of two, forty-acre blocks. The north 40 acres is sewn into cover crops each year and the remaining south 40 acres is void of cover crops. Sponheim acknowledges the 80-acre test plot is not block planting, but he alternates 8 rows of corn with eight rows of soybeans to increase sunlight exposure to the corn.
This translates into much higher corn yields, while soybean yields decline slightly or stay at the same levels. He rotates his corn and soybean rows every other year.
Since 2019, Sponheim’s full 80-acre plot has been no-tilled, and both plots have received the same inputs except a cover crop was always sewn on the north half. This fall, grain was harvested, weighted and moisture tested. The field yields were recorded, but not completely tabulated until this week.
Sponheim had been running a custom strip till machine, and hadn’t seen the final data on the plot until his son Josh e-mailed the results to him.
“I am shocked and surprised by the amount of increase yield,” said Sponheim.
In past years when moisture was more readily available, he typically saw a six- to eight-bushel advantage in corn yields with cover crops, while soybean yields remained the same or had a slight advantage for the cover-crop acres.
The final tabulations for this year’s crop, when dry condition set in from mid-summer through the harvest season, revealed the corn on cover crop acres yielded a whopping 24.1 bushels more per acre, and soybeans yields 4.2 bushels higher.
Sponheim said cover crop corn moisture was at 21.2 percent compared to 19.8 percent moisture where there were no cover crops. The higher moisture content revealed that drought condition hadn’t depleted as much stalk moisture where cover crops were present. The moisture content differences in the soybean trials was very minimal.
“We also proved this year we can plant into green rye that is three-foot tall,” said Sponheim.
Long-time advocates for cover crops have frequently stated that the greatest benefits of cover crops are seen in years when there is a lack of moisture, because increased bio-mass and healthier soils retain moisture longer.
“Ground cover keeps the ground cooler, and all the bacteria, fungi, and earthworms benefit from it," Sponheim said. "There are probably 100 different things under the soil surface that will continue their activity when the soil is cooler. In July and August when it is hot, I walk the land where there are no cover-crops and I see very little activity."
Though a soil health advocate, Sponheim approaches cover crops objectively.
“This trial ground has been in cover crops since the fall 2012. Farmers can’t expect miracles in planting cover crops for just one year. I want to advise these results didn’t come as an overnight response," Sponheim said. "It took a 150 years of farming to get soil where it presently is, and it will take some time to get back to where soil health was originally."
Another proof of cover crop success is that Sponheim firm’s cereal rye seed sales has increased from 500 acres in 2012 to selling enough cereal rye to cover 40,000 to 50,000 acres in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota, where opponents say cover crops can’t grow.
