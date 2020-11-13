Drought proves the value of cover crops (copy)

In past years when moisture was more readily available, he typically saw a six- to eight-bushel advantage in corn yields with cover crops, while soybean yields remained the same or had a slight advantage for the cover-crop acres.

The final tabulations for this year’s crop, when dry condition set in from mid-summer through the harvest season, revealed the corn on cover crop acres yielded a whopping 24.1 bushels more per acre, and soybeans yields 4.2 bushels higher.

Sponheim said cover crop corn moisture was at 21.2 percent compared to 19.8 percent moisture where there were no cover crops. The higher moisture content revealed that drought condition hadn’t depleted as much stalk moisture where cover crops were present. The moisture content differences in the soybean trials was very minimal.

“We also proved this year we can plant into green rye that is three-foot tall,” said Sponheim.

Long-time advocates for cover crops have frequently stated that the greatest benefits of cover crops are seen in years when there is a lack of moisture, because increased bio-mass and healthier soils retain moisture longer.