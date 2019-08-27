Regardless of whether or not you are a wrestling fan, the story of “Germ” Leeman not only exemplifies the power of the human spirit but also exemplifies the power of redemption.
James Drew tells that story in his book, “Tough Street: From Osage to London to Lehigh, the Remarkable Life of Gerald “Germ” Leeman.
In December of 2016, Drew received a phone call from Joyce Ruehlow, President of the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation, asking him if he would interested in writing a book about Leeman.
Proceeds from the book will be used to support the foundation. “The foundation has done a wonderful job preserving an important part of Osage's history,” Drew said, “and I'm grateful to have a small part in continuing its mission.”
A book signing event will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Seminary.
Drew added, “I have a master's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and I knew the journalism had to be sound because this book is not simply a biography of a man's life. It is also a historical record of our wonderful sport of wrestling. It was so important to me to ensure the details were correct.
“It was the quickest ‘yes’ that has ever come out of my mouth,” Drew said.
The book, a biography, follows Leeman's life; from his birth in Little Cedar in 1922 until his passing in 2008. Leeman, who lived a life of poverty with his family in Osage, grew up near the elevator.
“Gerald emerged from a household that struggled with extreme poverty and addiction, and in later years, Leeman, himself, had to overcome addiction,” Drew said.
Leeman, who won three state titles for Osage, decided to try wrestling because his older brother, Ab.
Ab told him about the warm practice room and hot showers in the Seminary, something the two didn't have at home in winter, Drew said.
Leeman went on to become a national champion wrestler at Iowa State Teachers College, qualifying for the London Olympics in 1948. Leeman is still Osage's lone Olympic medalist, claiming silver.
After a brief stint coaching and teaching in Fort Dodge, seemingly out of nowhere Leeman was offered a job at Lehigh University, where he became an icon, Drew said.
“He has been inducted into myriad halls of fame,” Drew said. “Those accomplishments simply scratch the surface of a man who lived the American dream.”
James said he heard his father, Joe Drew, an Osage High School graduate speak of Gerland and Ab, won Osage’s first individual title in 1937, the same year Drew’s father graduated from Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
In the course of writing the book, which was two years from start to publication, Drew said he spent dozens of hours at the Osage Public Library seeking gems of information, and “with the terrific library staff's help, I found many,” he said.
“I talked to anyone who would speak with me and that turned out to be hours upon hours of scintillating interviews.”
He added interviewing former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was an honor.
“Regardless of how people may feel about him politically, Secretary Rumsfeld spent a good half-hour with me and gave a thoughtful and delightful interview,” Drew said. “He respected Coach Leeman a great deal. Mr. Rumsfeld was captain of the Princeton wrestling team and his teams wrestled against Lehigh a number of times.
“He couldn't have been more generous or transparent during our talk. I think he enjoyed the opportunity to speak about a man he really admired and respected.”
Drew said in Osage, Gene Maakestad was an invaluable resource. Rob Kaufman, who runs the athletic archives department at Lehigh, uncovered photo after photo and article after article.
Drew said he knew Gerald had coached at Lehigh, but didn't understand the reverence Lehigh held for the man.
“I spent a couple weeks in Bethlehem, Pennslyvania, and his influence is still palpable at the university,” Drew said, “though he retired more than 35 years ago. I've never known a coach to be as beloved by his wrestlers, town folk, and administrators, on and on.
“The scope of this man's life and the impact he has made on lives is stunning.”
Drew said Lehigh Athletic Director Joe Sterrett's words in the book's preface perfectly summarize Gerald's legacy, “This is also a story about the power of redemption. Gerald emerged from a household that struggled with extreme poverty and addiction, and in later years Gerald had to overcome addiction himself.”
Without giving too much away because he want people to experience this story for themselves as they read "Tough Street," Drew said there were so many details shared by his two living siblings, his children, teammates, wrestlers, and so many others, who were generous with their time and so willing to talk about Gerald.
“I only met Coach Leeman once when I emceed a banquet in his honor in 2004,” Drew said,
and 56 years after the last time he was honored in Osage. Therefore, I had to depend on others to add spice to the story, and boy did they.
“I'll just leave it at this: The Nebraska story is gold.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.