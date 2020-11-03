 Skip to main content
Donate canned goods, get $10 roses from Osage Floral
Donate canned goods, get $10 roses from Osage Floral

Osage Floral will join other florists across the central United States to gather over 20 tons of food for those in need from Nov. 9-14, 2020.

Dubbed “Caring Rose Week,” Osage Floral will sell anyone who donates two cans of nonperishable food a dozen roses for $10. The canned goods will go to the local food bank and is part the national Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Osage 4th

Osage Floral's 4th of July display. Osage Floral is selling a dozen roses at a steep discount to those who donate canned goods.

Now in its 22nd year, “Caring Rose Week” has distributed over a half-million pounds of food since its inception. 

“National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” sponsored by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger & Homelessness which takes place each year one week before Thanksgiving.

For more information about National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, see the National Coalition for the Homeless website: http://www.nationalhomeless.org

