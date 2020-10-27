Dollar General to open new store in Osage by Dec. 1

A new and improved Dollar General store in Osage is expected to open by Dec. 1.

Construction crews have already completed the exterior of the store, located at the former Red Can site on 1326 Main St., and are now working on the interior, said Kevin Kolbet of Kolbet Realtors in Osage, who helped the seller of the property and the developer put the transaction together.

He said Dollar General does not own its own stores but leases them from developers.

The developer for the new Osage Dollar General demolished the Red Can building and “started from the ground up,” Kolbet said.

Construction of the store began in August, according to Kolbet.

“It’s a nice-sized one,” he said.

The current Osage Dollar General, located at 213 Plaza Lane, “does a significant volume of business,” so the company wanted to open a new and improved store in the community, Kolbet said.

As for the building where Dollar General is presently located, “there are a few things under consideration for the future there,” Kolbet said.

