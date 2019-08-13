{{featured_button_text}}

Senior Best Handler - purple ribbon

Tianna Charlson, - St. Ansgar FFA - and her dog, Daphne.

Junior Best Handler - purple ribbon

Alexis Kolbet - Osage High Towers - and her dog, Oscar.

Senior Best of Show - purple ribbon

Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln Blues - and her dog, Cash.

Junior Best of Show - purple ribbon

Alexis Kolbet - Osage High Towers - and her dog, Oscar.

Overall Best of Show

Alexis Kolbet – Osage High Towers - with her dogs, Oscar and Black Jack.

Dog Handling

Blue ribbons winners

Gabe Mueller - Jenkins Sunshine

Susanna Meier - Mitchell County Mighty Members

Alexis Kolbet - Osage High Towers

Victoria Schwarting - Osage Warhawks

Leah Kuennen - Rocky Ramblers

Tianna Charlson - St. Ansgar FFA

Zade Schell - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Sammi Scharper - West Cedar Sunbeams

Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln Blues.

Dog Obedience

Blue ribbon winners

Gabe Mueller – Jenkins Sunshine

Gavin Mueller - Jenkins Sunshine

Susanna Meier - Mitchell County Mighty Members

Alexis Kolbet - Osage High Towers

Andy Myers – Osage Warhawks

Emily Myers – Osage Warhawks

Ian Schwarting – Osage Warhawks

Victoria Schwarting - Osage Warhawks

Leah Kuennen - Rocky Ramblers

Tianna Charlson - St. Ansgar FFA

Zade Schell – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Jaxson Vroom - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Sammi Scharper - West Cedar Sunbeams

Brooklynn Halbach - West Lincoln Blues.

Agility Course - purple ribbons – tie with 23 seconds

Brooklynn Halbach and her dog, Cash

Gabe Mueller and his dog, Zoey.

