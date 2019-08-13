The 2019 Mitchell County Dog Show competitors are (from left) Zade Schell, Leah Kuennen, Jaxon Vroom, Alexis Kolbet, Gavin Mueller, Ian Schwarting, Emily Myers, Susanna Meier, Andy Myers, Brooklynn Halbach, Tianna Charlson, Gabe Mueller, Victoria Schwarting and Sammi Scharper.
Alexis Kolbet with her dog, Oscar, displays her Junior Handling award and Junior Obedience Champion ribbons at the 2019 Mitchell County Dog Show. Kolbet and Oscar were also named Overall Best in Show.
Tianna Charlson with her dog, Daphne, after being awarded the Senior Handler award.
Brooklynn Halbach with her dog, Cash. She was named Senior Obedience Champion and was one of the two winners of the purple ribbon in the agility class for fastest time.
Gabe Mueller with his dog, Zoey, one of the two fastest competitors in the agility competition.
