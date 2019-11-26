Now that the Osage Community Schools new addition is being used, a new, private road is also being used.
The district has started the process of determining the name of that road.
Osage High School Student representative Logan Martin gave a report on the progress regarding the naming of the private drive.
The student poll Martin sent out to students had over 180 responses, with 11 different names being given as options including such names as “Big Green Alley,” “Devil’s Drive” and “Victory Lane.”
Osage Schools Board President Rick Sletten suggested the board reach out to a few other groups for their thoughts in choosing from the pool of names created.
Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman commended Martin on his great work.
When asked how the students were responding to the new areas, Martin said “They really like the new addition, cafeteria and lunches are better with more options. The new gym has everyone excited too.”
This month’s Spotlight on Education was the STEM Innovator Program given by middle school educators, Barb Foster, Kelly Molitor and Meg Schutjer, who were trained through the University of Iowa.
The STEM Innovator is a model for engaging students in innovation and entrepreneurship. Research shows students are more concerned about getting an “A” rather than what they learned in a class.
In the program, students learn to use essential skills and problem solving mindsets to promote a product or service they are passionate about.
“Teaching students it is okay to fail, but fail forward” Schutjer said, “ is teaching them to reflect and pivot in a new direction toward success (if they fail).”
Plans for teacher involvement, getting a full day of activities scheduled and reaching out to business partners are future steps to the STEM Innovator Program.
Schwamman gave a building project update.
Approximately 200 people attended the ribbon cutting and open house for the new additions and upgrades at the school. “It was great to see so many people mingling and touring the school” Schwamman said.
The gym floor was expected to be completed by November 25, after which it will have to cure. The administration recently created a “punch list” of items needing attention from the contractors to be completed by December 1.
Steve Shulz, President of North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), and Doug Krabbe, NIACC Board President, were in attendance to share information of NIACC’s Bond Referendum in March 2020. This is their first bond issue in 100 years.
