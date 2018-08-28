OSAGE | The 17th Annual Distinguished Alumni Reception will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Cedar Valley Seminary, 200 N. Seventh Street, Osage.
Being inducted into the Osage Hall of Fame includes Gary Hveem (Class of 1958), Dr. Michael Brumm (Class of 1967), Dr. Jayne Theis Ness (Class of 1981) and Dr. Todd Urbatsch (Class of 1985).
The Osage Education Foundation will have a float in the homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 21 for the four new distinguished alumni award winners. Also riding the float will be past recipients and OEF board members.
The four new award winners will also be recognized before the Homecoming football game on Friday.
Tours of the new construction at the school will also be offered at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22
Members of the Osage Education Foundation said they are excited to be holding this annual event on the weekend of Homecoming.
Tickets for the alumni reception are being sold at all three local banks in Osage and at Larson's Hardware Hank for $15. There will also be tickets available at the door the day of the event.
Tickets are also available online at https://sites.google.com/view/oefalumni.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.