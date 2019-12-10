{{featured_button_text}}
Demuth honored by volleyball team

Jodi Demuth received the Iowa Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award from the Osage High School volleyball team prior to playing at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids.

Osage Volleyball had an amazing winning season (37-7), making it to the state semifinals against Western Christian.

Before their flight to Cedar Rapids, the volleyball team honored one person with an award at the state tournament. That person was Jodi Gerdes-Demuth, an 8-12 grade PE/Health teacher at Osage Community Schools.

The team game Demuth the award for her involvement with the volleyball team and because she has always been a supporter of students.

Dumuth, who graduated from Hampton-Dumont, decided, while playing volleyball her freshman year, she enjoyed watching the sport rather than playing.

When Demuth joined the Osage staff, she coached for three years with previous head coach Andie Olson. During past seasons, Demuth would line judge for home games, attend tournaments and away games to help support the team.

Line judging is sometimes very difficult, especially when you have to judge on the opposite side of strong outside hitters. “It’s scary being on the opposite side of Dani and Paige,” Demuth said.

Demuth received the Iowa Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award in front of the crowd at the state tournament before the first game.

“I felt honored I was chosen by the team,” Demuth said. “It was fun to be presented in front of the crowd at state.”

