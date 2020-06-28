Deer keep popping up in Osage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you live in Osage, you may have recently seen an increased number of deer in your backyard as of late.

Osage’s animal control officer Mark Evans says he’s been getting a lot more people coming to him and saying they’ve seen a lot of deer in their yards lately. He says most people haven’t been calling reports in; they only mention it to him when they see him around town.

Evans has been the city’s animal control officer since October 2010. He said he’s only gotten two or three deer reports since he started the job. One of those reports was clearing a dead deer out from behind the grocery store.

Evans says he’s been aware of the deer problem for a while now.

“It’s been an ongoing thing for years,” he says.

But whenever Evans responds to a deer report, the animal is gone when he arrives at the caller’s house.

Evans says he’s heard of people using fences, electrical fences, and/or lights to try to prevent deer from coming into their yards.

He says that there’s not much people can do about having deer in their yard.