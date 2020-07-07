Dee Onken retires from First Citizen Bank

For 51 years, Dee Onken’s coworkers at the Osage branch of First Citizens Bank have been able to see her smiling face and use her expertise to solve any problems they may have. But July 1 was the last day they could do that because it was Onken’s last day before she retires.
“I’m just really going to miss knowing that that person that I’ve always had to reaffirm stuff with, I’m going to miss her expertise,” says Karen Gast, who has worked with Onken for 30 years.
Onken began her banking career in 1968 as a bookkeeper when she was a senior in high school. In 51 years in banking, she has served as a bookkeeper, teller, loan assistant, and in retail.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been that many years already,” says Onken. “Time slips on by all the time.”
Onken says it was a business class in high school that sparked her interest in finances.
Onken volunteers her time with the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as Treasurer for the local Osage unit and the Fourth District Auxiliary. She also currently serves on the Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild. Previously, Onken served as President of the American Heart Association in Mitchell County, and in 1977 she received the American Heart Association of Iowa’s Volunteer of the Year Award.
Onken has two children and six grandchildren, and she says she is looking forward to spending time with them when she retires. She lives in Osage with her husband, Bob.
She says she won’t be taking any big vacations right now thanks to the coronavirus, but she is planning on doing some projects around the house that she couldn’t get done while working.
One of Onken’s coworkers, Karen Kasel, says Onken was always on top of things. She says Onken always knew when it was a customer or fellow employees’ birthday or anniversary, and she would never forget to give them a card.
“Dee is a very dedicated employee,” said Gast. “(She’s) always willing to go the extra mile, and if anybody ever has a question, she’s the one to go to because she’ll know the answer, and if she doesn’t, she’ll find somebody who does.”
Kasel also said Onken was always the one who would decorate the office for the holidays.
“We’re going to miss her smiley face,” says Kasel.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
