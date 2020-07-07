Dee Onken retires from First Citizen Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For 51 years, Dee Onken’s coworkers at the Osage branch of First Citizens Bank have been able to see her smiling face and use her expertise to solve any problems they may have. But July 1 was the last day they could do that because it was Onken’s last day before she retires.

“I’m just really going to miss knowing that that person that I’ve always had to reaffirm stuff with, I’m going to miss her expertise,” says Karen Gast, who has worked with Onken for 30 years.

Onken began her banking career in 1968 as a bookkeeper when she was a senior in high school. In 51 years in banking, she has served as a bookkeeper, teller, loan assistant, and in retail.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been that many years already,” says Onken. “Time slips on by all the time.”

Onken says it was a business class in high school that sparked her interest in finances.

Onken volunteers her time with the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as Treasurer for the local Osage unit and the Fourth District Auxiliary. She also currently serves on the Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild. Previously, Onken served as President of the American Heart Association in Mitchell County, and in 1977 she received the American Heart Association of Iowa’s Volunteer of the Year Award.