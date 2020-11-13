Dakota Retterath receives FFA American Degree

“I am going to NIACC to get an Ag degree. I am trying to get a job in conservation,” said Retterath, who worked the summer of 2020 as ground maintenance at Lake Hendricks north of Riceville.

“FFA has taught me a lot. I recall going to the Farm Progress Show in Central Iowa, and I learned a lot there. We were taught a lot about business and how to watch markets. During my FFA years I also helped four area farmers, and that helped me understand about what goes on in fields,” said Retterath.

During his senior year, Retterath received his Iowa Degree, and after high school he began working toward his American Degree.

“If it wasn’t for my Advisor Morgan Nosbisch, I wouldn’t have done my American Degree. She was a good ag teacher and was always trying to get us involved. She called me up and said I should try for my American Degree. My former instructor Jim Green also helped a lot. Morgan helped me get my application submitted,” said Retterath. “It would have been nice to go to the National Convention to get the American Degree, but with the virus this is what happened.”

During the virtual presentation each recipient’s name was read and their photo was displayed on the screen.

“My future plans are to go into conservation, and to have a hobby farm of my own,” said Retterath, who loves the outdoors and wildlife.

