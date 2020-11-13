Dakota Retterath receives FFA American Degree

During a virtual presentation on Oct. 27, Dakota Retterath of the Riceville FFA received his American Degree. The son of Dan and Rene Retterath, Dakota grew up on a hobby farm northwest of Elma and attended Riceville schools.
As a ninth-grader in 2014, he joined the FFA, and participated in several activities while in high school. He attended a Green Hand Fire-up session in Mason City, was on the Conduct of Meetings Team, participated in both Soil and Milk Quality judging, and was a FFA recruiter. He worked in the FFA Greenhouse, participated in fruit sales, and restored a 1949 “Z” Minneapolis Moline Tractor.
Retterath’s Supervised Agriculture Enterprises (SAE) varied over his years in the organization.
“The first year I did trapping, then I went with pigs. I farrowed the hogs and took them all the way to market, but the market wasn’t too good so I went on to cattle,” said Retterath.
His main SAE project was raising show-bird pigeons.
“I started out by talking to a few guys who had raised them. I had raised show pigeons since I was 10, but I didn’t use them as a SAE Project until I was a junior. I raise both Homers and Rollers,” said Retterath, who states there is a good market for good show-birds.
After graduating high school in 2018, he began working and attending classes at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).
“I am going to NIACC to get an Ag degree. I am trying to get a job in conservation,” said Retterath, who worked the summer of 2020 as ground maintenance at Lake Hendricks north of Riceville.
“FFA has taught me a lot. I recall going to the Farm Progress Show in Central Iowa, and I learned a lot there. We were taught a lot about business and how to watch markets. During my FFA years I also helped four area farmers, and that helped me understand about what goes on in fields,” said Retterath.
During his senior year, Retterath received his Iowa Degree, and after high school he began working toward his American Degree.
“If it wasn’t for my Advisor Morgan Nosbisch, I wouldn’t have done my American Degree. She was a good ag teacher and was always trying to get us involved. She called me up and said I should try for my American Degree. My former instructor Jim Green also helped a lot. Morgan helped me get my application submitted,” said Retterath. “It would have been nice to go to the National Convention to get the American Degree, but with the virus this is what happened.”
During the virtual presentation each recipient’s name was read and their photo was displayed on the screen.
“My future plans are to go into conservation, and to have a hobby farm of my own,” said Retterath, who loves the outdoors and wildlife.
