Champion Dairy Cow

Adrianna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers – purple ribbon

Purple ribbon winners

Erik Gerdts – St. Ansgar Believers

Lindsay Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers

Evan Kruse – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Christian Michels – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Noah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Blue ribbon winners

Erik Gerdts – St. Ansgar Believers

Brenna Kruse – St. Ansgar Believers

Lindsay Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers

Caleb Brumm - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Isabelle Brumm - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Nathan Brumm - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Chase Haugen - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Evan Kruse - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Korben Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Mariah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Jaxson Vroom - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Showmanship Awards

Champion Senior Dairy Showman

Noah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Showman

Adrianna Kruse – St. Ansgar Believers

Champion Junior Dairy Showman

Christian Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.

Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Showman.

Korben Michels - Stacyville Shooting Star

Champion Dairy Goat

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA

Purple ribbon winners

Alexia Retterath – St. Ansgar FFA

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA.

Blue ribbon winners

Chloe Goodale - Osage FFA

Colton Gerdts – Osage Warhawks

Logan Gerdts - Osage Warhawks

Emma Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA

Justin Goodale - Washington Warriors.

Showmanship Awards

Champion Dairy Goat Showman

Alexia Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Showman

Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA

Ribbon Winners

Evan Kruse, Blue, Lavender, Brenna Kruse, Blue, Nathan Brumm, Blue (2), Chase Haugen, Blue, Lindsay Kruse, Blue, Lavender, Isabelle Brumm, Blue, Erik Gerdts, Blue, Lavender, Jaxson Vrumm, Blue, Adrianna Kuse, Lavender (4), Caleb Brumm, Blue, Korben Michels, Blue, Mariah Michels, Blue, Christian Michels, Lavender, Noah Michels, Lavender, Colton Gerdts, Blue, Emma Retterath, Blue, Justin Goodale, Blue, Alexia Retterath, Purple, Tori Eckard, Blue, Lavender (3), Logan Gerdts, Blue, Chloe Goodale, Blue.

