Adrianna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers – purple ribbon
Lindsay Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers
Evan Kruse – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Christian Michels – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Noah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Brenna Kruse – St. Ansgar Believers
Caleb Brumm - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Isabelle Brumm - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Nathan Brumm - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Chase Haugen - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Korben Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Mariah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Jaxson Vroom - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Showmanship Awards
Champion Senior Dairy Showman
Noah Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars
Reserve Champion Senior Dairy Showman
Champion Junior Dairy Showman
Christian Michels - Stacyville Shooting Stars.
Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Showman.
Korben Michels - Stacyville Shooting Star
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA
Alexia Retterath – St. Ansgar FFA
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA.
Chloe Goodale - Osage FFA
Colton Gerdts – Osage Warhawks
Logan Gerdts - Osage Warhawks
Emma Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA
Justin Goodale - Washington Warriors.
Champion Dairy Goat Showman
Alexia Retterath - St. Ansgar FFA
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Showman
Tori Eckard - St. Ansgar FFA
Evan Kruse, Blue, Lavender, Brenna Kruse, Blue, Nathan Brumm, Blue (2), Chase Haugen, Blue, Lindsay Kruse, Blue, Lavender, Isabelle Brumm, Blue, Erik Gerdts, Blue, Lavender, Jaxson Vrumm, Blue, Adrianna Kuse, Lavender (4), Caleb Brumm, Blue, Korben Michels, Blue, Mariah Michels, Blue, Christian Michels, Lavender, Noah Michels, Lavender, Colton Gerdts, Blue, Emma Retterath, Blue, Justin Goodale, Blue, Alexia Retterath, Purple, Tori Eckard, Blue, Lavender (3), Logan Gerdts, Blue, Chloe Goodale, Blue.
