CUSB Bank named Top Iowa Workplace for fifth time
CUSB Bank named Top Iowa Workplace for fifth time

CUSB Bank has been selected as one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces by the Des Moines Register.

The announcement was made in the Des Moines Register’s publication on Sept. 13. This is the fifth time for this designation, being named a Top Iowa Workplace in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020.

Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by Energage, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement. Energage conducts regional Top Workplaces programs with 40 major publishing partners across the United States.

CUSB named Top Workplace

CUSB Osage employees are excited to be named for the fifth time as a Top Iowa Workplace. Pictured are, top photo, left to right: Monica Sigler and John Thomson; bottom photo, left to right: Makayla Wagner, Madison Eagen, and Michele Johnson.

CUSB Bank’s employees completed a survey that asked them about the direction of the bank, work conditions, career development, execution, managers, pay, and benefits. CUSB Bank has 87 employees across their five locations in Cresco, Ridgeway, Lime Springs, Osage and Charles City.

For more information on CUSB Bank, visit its website at www.cusb.com.

