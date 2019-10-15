{{featured_button_text}}
The 2019 CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, with a goal of $6,750, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, starting at the First United Methodist Church, 819 Main St., Osage.

This is the 47th year Mitchell County has participated in the event.

Last year, walkers from 14 churches, raised more than $6,500.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. Following a prayer, the Walk will get underway at 1:30 p.m. The Walk, with a route within the city, ends at the First United Methodist Church where refreshments will be served.

The 2018 CROP Hunger Walk raised $1,684 for area food banks.

Participants are asked to bring one canned good on the day of the walk for the Mitchell County Food Bank, in addition to their pledge money. Funds raised help food banks in both Mitchell and Floyd County.

The main route is three miles long, but a shorter route is also included for those who don’t want to walk the three miles.

Organizers would like to encourage people of all ages to walk, and talk and enjoy what is hoped to be a beautiful fall day. 

In many cases, people have to walk at least three miles round trip just for their daily water usage.

The local Walk is always a community effort, say organizers. They appreciate all the help received to make the walk a successful event each year.

Sponsors, Friends and Partners for this year's Mitchell County CROP Hunger Walk include: Church World Service, Eden Presbyterian Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran, David Community Church, First United Methodist Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Visitation Catholic Church, Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Midwest Gospel Ministries, Cross Roads Lutheran, St Ansgar Methodist, United Church of Christ, Home Trust & Savings Bank, Street Chiropractic, Weber Auto Parts, Randy’s Neighborhood Market, Prairie Lakes Church, and First Presbyterian Church, Greene.

For more information, contact Dean Pohren, 641-220-5143.

