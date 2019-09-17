The 2019 CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, with a goal of $6,750, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, starting at the First United Methodist Church, 819 Main St., Osage.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. Following a prayer, the Walk will get underway at 1:30 p.m. The Walk, with a route within the city, ends at the First United Methodist Church where refreshments will be served.
The 2018 CROP Hunger Walk raised $1,684 for area food banks.
Participants are asked to bring one canned good on the day of the walk for the Mitchell County Food Bank, in addition to their pledge money. Funds raised help food banks in both Mitchell and Floyd County.
The main route is three miles long, but a shorter route is also included for those who don’t want to walk the three miles.
You have free articles remaining.
Organizers would like to encourage people of all ages to walk, and talk and enjoy what is hoped to be a beautiful fall day.
In many cases, people have to walk at least three miles round trip just for their daily water usage.
The local Walk is always a community effort, say organizers. They appreciate all the help received to make the walk a successful event each year.
For more information, contact Dean Pohren, 641-220-5143.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.