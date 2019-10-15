The Mitchell CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with registration at 1 p.m. and the walk at 1:30 p.m. It will end at about 3 p.m., beginning and ending at Osage United Methodist Church.
This is the 50th year of CROP Hunger Walks and Mitchell County has participated for more than a decade. The Mitchell County CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of $6,750 to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger. A portion of the funds raised in Mitchell County will go to the Mitchell, Floyd and Nora Springs Food Banks.
Last year, the CROP Walk committee resumed an older tradition, working with Mitchell County Elevators to raise funds for the Food Banks. Some elevators chose to donate a flat amount on their own, while others encourage farmers to donate a percentage of their harvest.
You have free articles remaining.
Russell Brandau will be visiting all the county elevators to sign folks up with more information for tracking farmers’ percentages.
From combating droughts in Nicaragua to providing agricultural training in Indonesia to stocking shelves in hundreds of food pantries across the United States, CROP Hunger Walks are fighting hunger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.