2019 Mitchell County CROP Walk

CROP Walk 2019 participants included ninth graders (from left) Mari Fox, Bodie Goddard, Sydney Muller, Samie Brandau and Carson Nasstrom from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

The 2019 CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, held Sunday, Oct. 20, had a goal of $6,750. A total of $7,537 was raised.

The event, hosted by the First United Methodist, had walkers from Our Saviors Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s New Haven, Sacred Heart & Visitation Catholic Churches, Life Church, Rock Creek Lutheran Church & St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rock Township, St. Luke Lutheran Church, Nora Springs, Faith Lutheran Church, Mitchell, United Church of Christ, First Methodist Church, St. Ansgar, Midwest Gospel Ministry and Eden Presbyterian Church, Rudd. 

A check for $1,884 will go to local food banks as 25% of money raised stays in the community.

