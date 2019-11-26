The 2019 CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, held Sunday, Oct. 20, had a goal of $6,750. A total of $7,537 was raised.
The event, hosted by the First United Methodist, had walkers from Our Saviors Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s New Haven, Sacred Heart & Visitation Catholic Churches, Life Church, Rock Creek Lutheran Church & St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rock Township, St. Luke Lutheran Church, Nora Springs, Faith Lutheran Church, Mitchell, United Church of Christ, First Methodist Church, St. Ansgar, Midwest Gospel Ministry and Eden Presbyterian Church, Rudd.
You have free articles remaining.
A check for $1,884 will go to local food banks as 25% of money raised stays in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.