CROP Walk format changed, donate at church instead
This year's CROP Walk has changed. Just as everything has changed in how we do things due to COVID-19. On Oct. 11, Mitchell County churches are taking a special collection for CROP Walk.

CROP will still be supporting friends, neighbors and community by donating to the Mitchell County Food Bank, just in a new format.

Though this year's CROP WALK will take on a new form, the CROP Walk still needs regular and generous giving to continue serving the community and needy families around the world.

Now more than in past years, your contribution to CROP Hunger Walk is in need of your support. Please share on your social media page, get people to share with their friends.  

2019 Mitchell County CROP Walk

CROP Walk 2019 participants included ninth graders (from left) Mari Fox, Bodie Goddard, Sydney Muller, Samie Brandau and Carson Nasstrom from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

To anyone who is not physically attending church services you can send or drop off a donation to: Home Trust & Savings Bank, Att: CROP Walk, 628 Main St. Osage, IA 50461. 

CROP Walk thanks the Mitchell County community for it support and can't wait until volunteers can work together.  

