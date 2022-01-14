 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop insurance deadline extended

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has extended the deadline for farmers who planted fall cover crops to sign up for a $5 per acre discount on their 2022 crop insurance premiums. Farmers and landowners now have through Friday, Jan. 28 to sign up online at apply.cleanwateriowa.org.

Multispecies cover CORN

Multispecies cover crop

Fall 2021 cover crop acres enrolled in other state or federal cover crop cost-share programs are not eligible. Farmers who received prevent plant payments in 2021 are still eligible for the discounted insurance premiums.

According to the press release, the insurance premium reductions will be available for fall planted cover crops with a spring planted cash crop. Some insurance policies may be excluded, like Whole-Farm Revenue Protection, or those covered through written agreements. Participants must follow all existing farming practices required by their policy and work with their insurance agents to maintain eligibility.

For questions regarding the application process, please call 515-281-5851 or email covercropdemo@iowaagriculture.gov.

This is the fifth year the crop insurance discount program is being administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA). Interest in the program continues to grow and new farmers and fields join each year. To date, about 1,700 farmers have enrolled nearly 700,000 acres of cover crops in the program. According to the press release, other states have started offering similar programs modeled after the one in Iowa, including Illinois and Indiana.

Farmers are encouraged to visit their local USDA service center offices to learn more about other cost-share funding available to support the implementation of conservation practices.

