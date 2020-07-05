CRC's swimming pool is now open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As temperatures heat up, people would usually spend their time at a local pool to cool down, but as COVID-19 continued across Iowa pools closed to protect people from the virus.

But on June 10, Governor Reynolds reopened pools, saying that they would have to follow social distancing restrictions and the CDC guidelines.

The Cedar River Complex (CRC) opened its pool for lap swimming and swim lessons on May 26, and it opened for open swim following the governor’s announcement on June 15.

Mark Miller, the CRC’s Aquatic Center Manager, says the complex is continuing to monitor the always- changing situation.

“The situation evolves so fast, it’s difficult to keep up with,” says Miller. “We keep putting in place new rules on top of loosening rules to keep everyone safe.”

As of right now, open swim is open to CRC members only. Miller says non-members can call ahead for available options.

Miller says the CRC is limiting the amount of people who can be in each group for swim lessons. There will be fewer groups per half hour to limit the amount of people in the pool, and there will be a limited number of kids in each group.