CRC to host Valentine's Day potluck

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Cedar River Complex is hosting a Valentine’s Day breakfast potluck. Guests may bring an item to share while enjoying a morning of companionship. The potluck begins at 8:30 a.m.

Also on Valentine’s Day there will be a couples’ combo class. Boxercise will run from 4-4:45 p.m. with Tai Chi following from 4:45-5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple for CRC members and $15.39 per couple for non-members.

A few other upcoming CRC activities and events include an Athletico assessment from an expert from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. According to the CRC, it is perfect for those with nagging pain.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, the CRC will host a Super League style indoor triathlon for beginners to experienced athletes. The triathlon will use a multi-stage format with the total distances being a 350-yard pool swim, a four-mile bicycle ride, and a two-mile run. Participants should bring a swimsuit, towel, running shoes, shirt and shorts. Preregister by Wednesday, Feb. 9, for a cost of $20 per person. Day-of registration is $25 per person.

