CRC to host Valentine's Day potluck

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Cedar River Complex is hosting a Valentine’s Day breakfast potluck. Guests may bring an item to share while enjoying a morning of companionship. The potluck begins at 8:30 a.m.

CRC Indoor Triathlon

In February of 2020, competitors had to swim 350 yards total in one leg of the triathlon. The Cedar River Complex offers both public and private swim lessons throughout the year, with the ultimate goal being team competition.

Also on Valentine’s Day there will be a couples’ combo class. Boxercise will run from 4-4:45 p.m. with Tai Chi following from 4:45-5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple for CRC members and $15.39 per couple for non-members.

A few other upcoming CRC activities and events include an Athletico assessment from an expert from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. According to the CRC, it is perfect for those with nagging pain.

At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, the CRC will host a Super League style indoor triathlon for beginners to experienced athletes. The triathlon will use a multi-stage format with the total distances being a 350-yard pool swim, a four-mile bicycle ride, and a two-mile run. Participants should bring a swimsuit, towel, running shoes, shirt and shorts. Preregister by Wednesday, Feb. 9, for a cost of $20 per person. Day-of registration is $25 per person.

