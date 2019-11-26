Paige Bushbaum, Rental Manager at the Cedar River Complex (CRC), and Gayle Nelson, Director of the CRC, provided members of the Osage City Council with an update on how $30,000, given by the city, was used this past year.
Bushbaum said a good portion of this year’s funding had been used for security, with installation of new locks, security cameras and fobs for outer-doors of the Event Center. A new stage was also purchased for the center.
The two requested additional funding for the upcoming year for various expenses, which Includes in the installation of two large screens, one on each side of the overhead door located on the west end of the Event Center, at an estimated cost of $16,000. In addition, funds are needed to update the electronic equipment needed to facilitate the types of production being produced the on by Cedar Summerstock Theatre.
“Screens would be a big help for business meeting that come there,” said Osage Mayor Steve Cooper. “It would also help with weddings.”
Cooper said a request for funds would need to be tabled, as the city’s finance committee would look into how the city could help the facility in the future. Cooper asked the two return at a later date to discuss possible funding.
You have free articles remaining.
A specific amount was not presented, rather a "wish list" of items the staff at the CRC hopes to be able to purchase in the coming year.
Nelson said memberships units at the fitness complex had grown to 921 memberships in 2018. “And we are up from last year,” she said, “but we aren’t finished yet.”
In other business, council members approved the purchase agreement of $60,000 with the R R Donnelley Company for 6.2 acres of land, located east of the Donnelley Plant on Heritage Drive, as the location for the construction of a new water tower.
Mike Wells, Manager of the Osage plant, and council members had been working to strike the deal, so the water tower construction could begin. “I’d like to get this done so we can begin preliminary work on the site,” said Publics Works Director Jerry Dunlay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.