With public safety in mind the CRC announced Monday that it would be temporarily closed due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The center is closing at 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, and plans to be closed for 30 days.

Staff will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust appropriately. If you have any questions you can call the center at 641-832-3600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0