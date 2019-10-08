Midwest Cowboy Ministries will hold a service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Apple Valley Assisted Living, 300 Lyndale Avenue on the southwest side of Osage.
This is an informal, non-denominational service with lots of Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel songs, old Hymns, a brief Gospel message by Pastor Paul Brown, and often, a comical visit by Dusty the Cowboy.
Musicians may join in providing the music, which is done in a jam session format. Setup of the sound system at 4:30 p.m. and musicians may arrive early to set up, tune and share music.
You have free articles remaining.
Refreshments will be served following the service at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.