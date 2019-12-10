{{featured_button_text}}

Midwest Cowboy Ministries will hold a service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Apple Valley Assisted Living, 300 Lyndale Avenue on the southwest side of Osage.

This is an informal, non-denominational service with lots of Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel songs, old Hymns, a brief Gospel message by Pastor Paul Brown, and often, a comical visit by Dusty the Cowboy.

Musicians may join in providing the music, which is done in a jam session format. Setup of the sound system at 4:30 p.m. and musicians may arrive early to set up, tune and share music.

Refreshments will be served following the service at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

